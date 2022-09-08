SALEM — Three careers were elevated on one ballot Tuesday night, with local politicians Kim Driscoll, Paul Tucker and Manny Cruz ratcheting hard-fought wins in this year’s state primary elections.
So there are some changes in store for Salem. Tucker is set to become the Essex County District Attorney (with no Republican opposition in November), Cruz is poised to assume Tucker’s seat in the Legislature and Driscoll, the city’s longtime mayor with three years still on her latest term, is now quite possibly leaving the position in less than three months. There aren’t any conversations yet about transitions as Salem also hits its peak tourism season, Driscoll said Wednesday.
After her victory Tuesday night, Driscoll is now a leader with two hats to wear: Salem’s second longest-serving mayor (17 years) presiding over a tourism season that’s expected to be historic in volume, and the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in a statewide campaign paired with Maura Healey against GOP gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl and his running mate, Leah Allen Cole, of Danvers.
“Salem is the work that needs to happen and will get done,” said Driscoll. “We’ve been balancing this campaign for the last several months. We’ll continue to do the work to make sure that we’re not only prepared for the fall, but that the regular work every day gets done. We’re not taking our foot off the gas.”
Campaigning for the primary season put the Witch City in a statewide spotlight. As campaign ads highlighted Driscoll’s role in Salem Public Schools’ performance as a district, she viewed the win Tuesday night as statewide support for her handling of the city over the past two decades.
“I’m just so thankful that we had a really strong campaign backed by supporters across the Commonwealth that really tapped into the success we’ve had in Salem,” Driscoll said. “That was a significant part of why people were supportive of my candidacy as lieutenant governor, because of what they’ve seen we’ve done in this community.”
But even with higher office as part of her focus, Salem remains the priority, the mayor explained. Halloween planning that started last November has moved forward at a traditional pace, and activity behind the scenes is ramping up as it should, she said.
Right now, the main issue dominating attention in Salem is Halloween transportation, Driscoll said.
“We want to make sure we’re thinking about the T’s ability to service the city, and also building some additional shuttle routes,” she said. “Transportation in and out of Salem is always one of the biggest challenges every October.”
And with short-term rental providers like Airbnb reporting record-level demand for bookings this fall, Salem also has to contend with the release of “Hocus Pocus II,” a heavily anticipated pop culture draw for the Witch City in 2022.
“We start planning for October on Nov. 1, so we’ll continue that work,” Driscoll said. “It gets more intense in the weeks ahead.”
Manny Cruz, who effectively secured the 7th Essex state representative seat Tuesday, reflected that he first met Driscoll when he was just “a young person in our community.” Cruz, who is the School Committee vice-chair this year, won a three-way race in the Democratic primary.
“I’m so excited about the opportunity to support her in the next level of her journey in public service,” Cruz said of Driscoll. “We’re both a part of what she calls the ‘get stuff done wing of government,’ and I have a very strong working relationship with Attorney General (Maura) Healey. With Kim (as lieutenant governor), we can do really great work on gateway cities like Salem.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.