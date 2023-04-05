BEVERLY — Ward 2 City Councilor Estelle Rand said Tuesday that she will not seek reelection this year. Meanwhile, one candidate has already stepped forward to run for the seat.
Danielle Spang, an attorney and member of the Ward 2 Civic Association, has taken out nomination papers to fill the seat that will be left open by Rand’s departure.
“I appreciate the work that Councilor Rand has done for Ward 2 and I was not looking to challenge her,” Spang said. “I appreciate all the time she has dedicated to the community.”
Rand has been the Ward 2 councilor since 2013. She called the decision not to run for reelection “bittersweet.”
“It has been an amazing opportunity and an honor to represent Ward 2 on the City Council for five terms,” she said in an email.
Rand said she especially loved using her position to “create policy that centers people,” like establishing the Beverly Human Rights Committee and reinvigorating the Ward 2 Civic Association. She said she will continue to “lead with commitment and passion” until her term is up at the end of the year. Ward 2 includes most of the downtown, the waterfront near the Beverly-Salem bridge, and the Goat Hill and Fish Flake Hill neighborhoods.
“Though there is always more work to be done, especially in Ward 2, I feel a sense of completion after serving in this position for 10 years,” Rand said. “I’m looking forward to serving our community in new and different ways starting in 2024.”
Spang said she has gotten involved in local government over the past few years through volunteering with the Ward 2 Civic Association, Harbor Management Authority and Community Preservation Committee.
“I noticed it can be hard to identify opportunities for public input at times, and decided to run to help explain local government processes and to give voice and empower Ward 2 residents,” she said in an email. “I look forward to meeting more neighbors on the campaign this year, and it would be an honor to serve Ward 2 residents as the next city councilor.”
Nomination papers for candidates for the 2023 municipal election became available on Monday at City Hall. The positions of mayor, the nine City Council seats, and the six seats on the School Committee are all up for election this year.
Mayor Mike Cahill had not taken out nomination papers as of Tuesday, but he said in a text message that he does plan to run for reelection.
As of Tuesday, nine incumbents had taken out nomination papers — City Councilors At-Large Julie Flowers, Brendan Sweeney and Hannah Bowen; Ward 1 Councilor Todd Rotondo; Ward 3 Councilor Steven Crowley; Ward 4 Councilor Scott Houseman; Ward 1 School Committee member Rachael Abell; Ward 3 School Committee member Kimberley Coelho; and Ward 6 School Committee member Lorinda Visnick.
Candidates have until Aug. 10 to return nomination papers to City Hall with the required number of signatures of registered Beverly voters. The preliminary election is scheduled for Sept. 26 while the general election will be held Nov. 7.
