BEVERLY — Ty Vitale gained two votes on Friday, but it was not nearly enough for the Republican write-in candidate to stay in the race for state representative.
Vitale picked up the additional votes in a partial recount held at City Hall. He had requested it after falling well short of the 150 votes he needed in the Sept. 6 primary to qualify for the ballot in the November general election.
The recount, which was limited to Ward 4 votes, moved Vitale's total number of votes from 60 to 62. That means that incumbent Democrat Jerry Parisella will have no opposition in the November election. Parisella is in his sixth term as the state rep for the 6th Essex district, which includes Beverly and part of Wenham.
Even though he gained only two votes, Vitale said he was glad that he requested the recount.
"It was interesting," he said. "I learned a lot."
The recount, which was held in the City Council chambers, took about two hours. It only included Ward 4 because candidates seeking a recount are required to get at least 10 signatures from residents of each ward. Vitale said he only had time to get signatures in Ward 4, where he lives.
Vitale said he was concerned about a "discrepancy" in the number of write-in votes that were cast. City Clerk Lisa Kent said votes can originally be labeled as write-ins by voting machines but then changed to 'blanks' or 'all others' by the clerk's office for several reasons, such as if voters fill in the write-in oval but fail to write down a name, or write down a joke name like Superman or George Washington.
During the recount, eight election workers reviewed the 249 ballots that were cast in Ward 4. The city also had to hire a lawyer to oversee the recount as well as two detail police officers. Kent estimated the cost to the city at between $1,600 and $2,000. Three members of the city's Board of Registrars served as the 'judges' to resolve any disputes over ballots.
Vitale had a lawyer and six observers at the recount. He said Rayla Campbell, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State, and Damian Anketell, a Republican running for state Senate for the 2nd Essex District, showed up to support him.