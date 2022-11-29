Trailing 10 votes behind her opponent Leonard “Lenny” Mirra, Democrat Kristin Kassner has filed for a recount in the race for the 2nd Essex seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
“We started this race almost a year ago, walked hundreds of miles and started a lasting dialogue that has moved the district forward. It's been a great journey — and we are not done yet,” the Kassner campaign said in a statement Tuesday.
“Because there is such a slim margin, the Kassner Campaign has filed for a recount,” the statement said. “We want to be sure of the outcome of this race, and we will support the result.”
The Governor's Council will meet to certify the election results Wednesday, which must be done before Secretary of State William Galvin can order a district-wide recount, said Debra O'Malley, a spokesperson for Galvin’s office.
Galvin expects to order the recount to be completed by Dec. 10, O’Malley said.
The 2nd Essex district is made up of Topsfield, Rowley, Ipswich, Georgetown, Hamilton and Newbury. Each town will be responsible for setting the date and time of their hand recounts, with the earliest date allowed being Dec. 3, she said.
“If necessary, amended returns will be re-certified by the Governor’s Council after recounts have been completed,” O’Malley said.
Preliminary totals in the tight race took two weeks to count, since mail-in ballots postmarked by election day could be received up to Nov. 12 and overseas ballots also postmarked by election day could be received up to Nov. 18.
Mirra, the seat’s Republican incumbent, maintained his tight lead throughout the race’s ballot count. Final results put him at 11,754 votes to Kassner’s 11,744.
“We appreciate all the hard work the clerks and local officials have put in this election cycle,” Mirra said in a statement Tuesday. “The recount process is an opportunity — under the law — for candidates in the closest of races to ensure that all legally-cast votes are accurately counted and attributed to the appropriate candidate.”
Election results historically do not change much due to recounts, Mirra said, adding that he expects this to be the case in this race.
“Mail-in voting by right and in-person early voting are relatively new creations in the Commonwealth and we owe it to the process and our democracy, especially in the closest of races, to ensure the accuracy of the final results,” he said.
