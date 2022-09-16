BEVERLY — The city will hold a recount on Friday for an election that had no candidates on the ballot.
The recount was requested by Ty Vitale, a Republican write-in candidate for state representative who came up short in last week’s primary election in his attempt to qualify for the November final election.
Vitale’s name was not on the Republican ballot for state rep, nor were any other candidates, so he needed 150 write-in votes to qualify for the November election and face incumbent Democrat Jerry Parisella. Vitale announced a write-in campaign on Facebook and printed up stickers with his name that voters could place on the ballot.
Vitale ended up with 60 write-in votes, well short of the 150 he needed. He said he requested the recount because of what he called a “discrepancy” in how many write-in ballots were cast.
The recount will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. in City Council chambers at Beverly City Hall.
“If I get it, great. If I don’t, great too,” Vitale said. “I just want to learn the process.”
Vitale’s chances of gaining the 90 votes he needs to reach 150 are made more difficult by the fact that the recount will be limited to Ward 4. He said he didn’t have time to get the signatures he needed for a recount of the entire city. You need the signatures of at least 10 residents in each ward for a recount. Vitale only got enough signatures in Ward 4, where he lives.
The recount also does not include the section of Wenham that was added to the 6th Essex district this year as part of redistricting. Vitale got 54 write-in votes in Beverly and six in Wenham for his total of 60.
In the recount petition that Vitale filed with the City Clerk’s office in Beverly, he said the “vote tapes” that are posted at polling locations on election night indicated that 257 write-in votes were cast citywide in the Republican primary for state rep. Yet the updated results from the City Clerk’s office the next day said there were 93 write-in votes cast, he said.
“We believe this discrepancy is reason for a recount,” Vitale wrote.
Beverly City Clerk Lisa Kent said the tapes posted on election night are unofficial and there could be many reasons why a vote is switched from ‘write-in’ to ‘blank’ when the clerk’s office reviews the ballots. As an example, a write-in ballot that is meant as a joke, such as “Fred Flintstone” or “Bill Belichick,” would be read by the voting machine as a write-in vote if the voter fills in the write-in oval. But it would be changed to ‘blank’ when the clerk’s office reads the actual name, Kent said.
Other times voters fill in the write-in oval but don’t write down a name. Those would also be switched to a blank by the clerk’s office. In addition, if a real Beverly resident gets fewer than five write-in votes, those votes are listed under ‘all others’ on the official results.
“The tape (posted on election night) is never going to be accurate because there are too many situations that change,” Kent said.
Vitale, a 49-year-old property manager, grew up in Danvers before his family moved to Beverly in his senior year of high school. His great uncle, the late Jimmy Vitale, was mayor of Beverly in the late 1960s and again in the mid-1970s.
Ty Vitale was involved in local politics when he lived in Plaistow, New Hampshire (he has also lived in Dubai), but this was his first campaign for public office while living in Beverly. He said he decided to run because of the Democrats’ stronghold on the state Legislature.
“The Democrats have this supermajority and they can implement anything they want, really,” he said.
Parisella, who has held the 6th Essex district seat for 12 years, was unopposed in the Democratic primary last week. He received 5,261 votes in Beverly and 168 in Wenham.
Parisella said Vitale has the right to request a recount, “but I have confidence in the professionalism of the City Clerk’s office.”
