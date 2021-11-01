SALEM — The incumbent representing the Northfields neighborhood wants to continue her work after a single term in office. Her opponent, meanwhile, wants to stop “very questionable development” reshaping part of the ward.
Voters in this year’s Ward 6 election have two choices: Megan Riccardi, a 42-year-old Orchard Street resident, who is seeking a second term, and George O’Brine, a 72-year-old Locust Street challenger looking to bring options to his ward.
“The leading issue in this ward right now is overdevelopment, and that’s causing parking problems. That has caused traffic problems. I can’t cure what has been done, but I’ll do everything in my power to stop future improper development,” O’Brine said. “I’ll do everything in my power to lobby the council, and depending on who gets elected to the council, that will be successful lobbying or it’ll be unsuccessful. The mayor has seven councilors right now — including the Ward 6 councilor — that will do anything she asks.”
For Riccardi, however, the biggest issue of the ward is the day-to-day struggles that a ward councilor addresses. Development, like food insecurity and employment, are certainly issues in Ward 6 but also felt across the city, she explained.
“Quality-of-life items, that’s what I really focus on in the ward. That could be traffic and parking, bike lanes, projects we have going throughout the ward,” Riccardi said. “Our housing issues, food insecurity, employment, those are city-wide issues, but when it comes to those actually living in the ward and the day-to-day issues and day-to-day items, what do people care about? They care about being able to safely cross the street, maybe care about their sidewalk being fixed or tree being trimmed.”
That’s work Riccardi said she wants to continue.
“There’s still a lot I want to get accomplished,” she said. “As a first-term incumbent, it has been an interesting term, and the course changed a lot during the term. I truly enjoyed it. I truly enjoyed being in the seat and being able to help people and being able to help solve problems, and I want to continue doing that and feel there’s still more work to be done.”
O’Brine, meanwhile, is opposing Riccardi because nobody else would, he said.
“Three people stated they were going to run for this seat, and as the deadline ticked away, within two weeks, nobody took out papers — so I did,” O’Brine said. “I’m really running to protect Salem from overdevelopment and, particularly Ward 6, there’s some very questionable development.”
