SALEM — City officials are gearing up for a recount.
City Clerk Ilene Simons has initiated the internal process to begin a recount on an anticipated request in Ward 4, where Councilor-elect Leveille “Lev” McClain squeaked on by a nine-vote win over opponent Stephanie Rodriguez, 818 to 809, in the city’s municipal election last Tuesday.
Rodriguez took to social media over the weekend to say that “the decision has been made” and she plans to seek a recount in that race.
“I’m planning on moving forward with a recount,” she said in a live video on Facebook on Saturday. “It’s not about me. For the 1,700 people that all came out to vote, I think we owe it to them to just have that confirmation, you know? It doesn’t hurt — it was nine votes. That’s definitely within the margin error, and it’s just so that there’s no question about it, so that anyone who supported Lev or anyone who supported me (can say), ‘listen, Stephanie went through the recount, and whatever it comes down to, that was the final number.’”
On election night, McClain was only up 808 to 807 at the close of voting, but that was before provisional ballots and write-ins were tallied and expanded McClain’s lead to nine. Candidates have until Friday at 5 p.m. to challenge the election results, which requires a petition with 10 signatures, according to Simons.
The news follows a contentious recount process that played out after the 2019 election, and to an extent is still playing out with further appeals for review. In 2019, Megan Riccardi won her first term in Ward 6 against Jerry Ryan after a one-vote difference on election night was validated both by recount and a Superior Court trial that pushed into 2020 and caused Salem’s inaugural ceremonies to be delayed by several days. This spring, Ryan’s attorney filed a further appeal in the case with the state Appeals Court. Last week, Riccardi bested opponent George O’Brine with 72% of the vote to win her re-election bid.
Rodriguez is stressing that residents in the ward not respond negatively to the news of a recount.
“I’m looking forward to doing that,” she said of the recount. “But I don’t want it to be anything that just divides us. I had the opportunity to talk to Lev, and he’s aware.”
McClain said he doesn’t have “any hard feelings toward Stephanie for requesting a recount. I don’t expect the outcome of the election to change.”
Though 10 signatures are required to trigger a recount, the City Clerk’s office only needs to verify five of them, Simons said. A Board of Registrars meeting has been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12, at 5:05 p.m. to schedule a date for the recount if one is needed. The meeting will be held virtually.
The city has also already reached out to the same municipal law firm that handled the recount process in 2019, according Simons. The hope is for the process to wrap up before Thanksgiving on Nov. 25.
