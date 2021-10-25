SALEM — Retired police Capt. Conrad Prosniewski stood against the seawall at the end of Ocean Avenue, a window to the ocean he grew up and lived by for the last several decades.
“I wanted to show you that,” Prosniewski said, pointing to the short beach just feet from where he was standing, a beach that was quite larger when he was a child. “Look at how vulnerable Salem is to climate change. Somebody told me a while ago — I haven’t heard differently — I think we have 18 miles of walkable coastline if you walk the in and out. That’s coastline that is going to be affected by rising tides.”
The Salem News recently caught up with all eight candidates in Salem’s City Councilor-at-large race, asking them several questions in a public setting of their choosing.
“Growing up in this neighborhood since I was a child, I can see that there has been a change,” Prosniewski said. “The beaches in this area are smaller.”
All eight candidates were asked the same question on climate change: Sea levels are rising, how will you address that if elected?
Several answered the same way, including Prosniewski, one of three incumbents in the race: Listen to the experts.
“If the experts say, ‘you have to build something over here;’ ‘you have to beef up this seawall;’ ‘we need a breakwater;’ whatever the experts say, that’s who we have to listen to,” Prosniewski said.
Alice Merkl, a Federal Street resident, praised the efforts of a working group at City Hall that’s tackling the formation of a wetlands ordinance, as well as funds going toward that effort to draw upon the experts.
“SAFE (Salem Alliance for the Environment), SERC (Salem Energy and Resiliency Committee), Salem Sound Coastwatch, our Conservation Commission... these environmental groups, to me, are rock stars,” Merkl said. “I learn a lot. Not only do they give important information and suggestions, they go out of their way to educate us and the public.”
Juana Fernandez, from her home on Hillside Avenue, knew that ocean rise wouldn’t flood her property anytime soon, but others would be impacted by it, putting a squeeze on non-flooded areas, and that requires the city to “implement better programs for the general system,” Fernandez said. “The city needs more resources for that system.”
Fernandez then shook her said, saying in Spanish, “cómo?”
“She’s like, ‘oh... how?!?” laughed her daughter Estrella Fernandez, who assisted in the interview with translation.
To others, solutions are readily apparent and just waiting for implementation. That includes Ty Hapworth, also an incumbent in the race.
“Planting more trees around the community is going to absorb rainwater and stormwater,” Hapworth said. “Permeable asphalt is important. Brick is something that gets cast as this aesthetic conversation or this accessibility conversation, but ensuring that material like that can drain better is going to be better for roots of trees, all these sorts of things that are going to make the effects of major events less impactful here in Salem.”
In fact, Frederic Norton, a Holly Street resident, had one more idea to pitch as he overlooked the Palmer Cove seawall right outside Pioneer Terrace and imagined a crushing storm surge just rolling over it.
“A flat wall like this isn’t necessarily going to be ideal,” Norton said. “There are a few designs, there’s a very weird one that involves almost dodecahedron-shaped granite blocks, because what happens is the water can move through them without lifting them, so it’s blocking more of it without having to force the pressure of the ocean back.”
Domingo Dominguez, another incumbent in the race, lauded the working group pulling the ordinance together. Resolving the climate crisis involves supporting their work.
“There’s a lot of groups and organizations working together, and I’m looking forward to being part of those solutions,” Dominguez said. “I don’t know the solutions, to be honest with you, but I know we put together an expert group, and people who really care about the environment.”
Melissa Faulkner, a North Street resident, said she’s “good at what she’s good at, and I’m passionate about what I’m passionate about.” She also said she knows what she doesn’t know, and that’s something left to the experts. Even so, construction in areas prone to flooding remains a key issue for her.
“That’s a thing too that I’m really confused about,” Faulkner said. “Why are we trying to build in flood zones?”
That message is shared very strongly in the race by Stacia Kraft, a Federal Street resident and organizer of the Not For Salem organization that has made a name for fighting construction in wetlands and floodplains.
“You can build some things in those areas, but when you build on those areas, they stop functioning as floodplains,” Kraft said. “It makes it less safe not only for the people you site on these areas, but for the people close by. It’s crazy.”