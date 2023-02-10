SALEM — One of the six residents considering a run for mayor in the special election fell just shy in his effort to gather enough signatures from city voters to get on the ballot, leaving it a five-way preliminary unless he can rectify the problem.
Robert “Skip” Bensley, a Lafayette Street resident making his first attempt at public office, ultimately fell seven shy of the required 100 certified signatures of registered voters, following a review by the City Clerk’s office, thus excluding his name form the ballot for the March 28 preliminary election. The top two vote-getters in that race will advance to a special election on May 16, to finish the remaining three years of Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll’s final term as mayor of Salem.
Under Salem’s election rules, Bensley has until Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. to challenge the clerk’s office’s line-by-line decisions to reject 25 of the 118 signatures Bensley turned in, according to City Clerk Ilene Simons. Signatures can fail certification for several reasons, including if they can’t be read or if they’re from someone who isn’t eligible to vote.
If Bensley can specify who a specific signature is and the clerk’s office is able to verify the signature’s authenticity, “then we make any corrections if we can end up certifying any that we didn’t,” Simons said. “If he still doesn’t get the seven, then he can do the write-in campaign.”
Salem has seen its fair share of write-in campaigns over the past decade, including back-to-back campaigns for Ward 4 City Councilor in 2017 and Ward 2 in 2019. In the latter example, Federal Street resident Stacia Kraft — one of the five candidates who did make the ballot for mayor — challenged then Ward Councilor Christine Madore, who was unopposed.
A citywide write-in campaign would be a new trick in recent Salem political history — but only if Bensley chooses to not challenge signatures first or is unsuccessful in his efforts.
“The first step is to go through all the remaining signatures and see if there are seven that I can recognize and help them read better,” Bensley said Thursday. “If not, then I have to be a purely write-in candidate. I don’t think they’ll allow me to take the stage (at debates) at that point.
“I can’t say definitively how this will go,” he said.
That considered, Bensley said he does have plans on the immediate horizon to keep his campaign focus — and that of the rest of Salem — on the issues ahead. That’ll begin on TikTok, where Bensley plans to dive into the biggest issues this season at the handle @skip_bensley.
“I’ll be going live, to the places that need help,” Bensley said. “I’m going to inundate them with videos, so by the time everyone hits the stage, they’ll probably be a footnote.”
If it does become a write-in campaign, the odds may be long for someone whose name isn’t on the ballot, but Bensley pointed to an example of a write-in campaign that did work.
“Strom Thurmond won South Carolina as a senator in 1954, as a write-in candidate,” Bensley said. “Granted, Storm Thurmond is probably one of the most influential people in American politics because of his racist views and legendary filibuster.”
But nevermind Thurmond’s beliefs, Bensley said, it’s the spirit of it.
“You can’t keep me shut up,” he said. “You just can’t.”
