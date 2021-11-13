SALEM — Ward 4, mark your calendars.
A recount of the outcome of the Ward 4 City Council race between Leveille "Lev" McClain and Stephanie Rodriguez will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. on the first floor of the City Hall Annex, 98 Washington St.
Initial results on election night, Nov. 2, gave McClain an 808-to-807 edge before provisional and write-in ballots were counted and expanded McClain's lead to nine votes. The final result was 818 to 809, putting a nine-vote difference between the candidates. Rodriguez needed more signatures than that — 10 — to petition for the recount.
The city's Board of Registrars of Voters held a special meeting Friday at 5:05 p.m. to receive Rodriguez's petition and schedule the recount. She announced last week that she sought the recount in fairness to "the 1,700 people that all came out to vote. I think we owe it to them just to have that confirmation."
In total, 1,719 ballots were cast in Ward 4, City Clerk Ilene Simons said at Friday's meeting. Eighty-nine didn't vote in the Ward 4 race and left that portion blank, while 10 others were hand-written, drop-offs or absentee ballots. The challenge was also based in part on an issue with some mailed election materials.
A recount was also needed in 2019 to settle a one-vote difference in Ward 6 between Megan Riccardi and Jerry Ryan. That recount, which confirmed Riccardi's one-vote win, was later challenged in a nine-day Supreme Court trial that ultimately delayed inauguration and ended in Riccardi's favor. She won re-election on Nov. 2, and that case still has an active appeal going.