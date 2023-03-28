SALEM — Tuesday night, five residents running for mayor will become a contest for two.
Voters throughout Salem will vote Tuesday in a preliminary special election for mayor. With five candidates on the ballot and one choice per voter, the two top vote-getters will continue to the final special election on May 16.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in eight locations. Once polls close and the results start coming in, The Salem News will track results at bit.ly/3FTx3As and in partnership with Salem Access Television.
All vote by mail ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. as well in order to be counted. They can’t be dropped off at regular polling sites; however, they must be returned to one of five secure ballot drop boxes or at the elections office at City Hall, 93 Washington St.
The following candidates will be on the ballot:
- , Salem’s current acting mayor and a longtime city councilor
- , former Mayor Kim Driscoll’s most recent chief of staff, and still an active member on city boards
- , a 14-year city planner who served six years on the City Council and tried unsuccessfully to unseat Driscoll in 2021
- , who served as Salem’s 48th mayor from 1990 to 1997 and city councilor for four years prior
- , who brings to the race decades of work in volunteer and grassroots-based community efforts, as well as the Not For Salem campaign that opposed many of Driscoll’s housing-related policies in recent years
Where to vote:
- Ward 1, Precinct 1: Bentley Academy Gymnasium, 25 Memorial Drive
- Ward 1, Precinct 2: 135 Lafayette St. Community Room
- Ward 2: Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St.
- Ward 3: Salem High School, 77 Willson St.
- Ward 4: Witchcraft Heights Elementary School Gymnasium, 1 Frederick St.
- Ward 5: Saltonstall School Auditorium, 211 Lafayette St.
- Ward 6: Bates School Gymnasium, 53 Liberty Hill Ave.
- Ward 7: Salem State University Enterprise Center, 121 Loring Ave.
Voters should bring some form of identification in the event it is necessary to get a ballot. Acceptable forms of ID include driver’s licenses, utility bills and paycheck stubs.
For more on how to vote, check voter status, ballot drop box locations, and other information from the city of Salem, visit this FAQ.
