SALEM — With a week before their neighbors vote, three residents of Ward 1 made their cases for public office at a candidate’s forum held at Salem Access TV Monday morning.
Ward 1 is scheduled to hold a preliminary election for its seat on the City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 19. With three candidates running, the top two after next Tuesday will move on to the main election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, when races in Salem’s other wards and two city-wide contests will also run.
Running for Ward 1 are three residents: Armand Blanchette, of 14 Essex St., unit 1; Cynthia Jerzylo, of 17 Bay View Ave.; and Christopher Malstrom Jr., of 45 Essex St., unit 1.
The forum, organized by the League of Women Voters Salem and moderated by this reporter, featured 10 questions submitted by Ward 1 voters. Topics hit everything from the housing and climate crises to development projects targeting scores of acres of land around Ward 1, and the relocation of Pioneer Village to Camp Naumkeag.
The forum started with the candidates listing their priorities for Ward 1.
Blanchette opened up by addressing the pending redevelopment of Shetland Park, which recently unveiled an updated plan after months of community engagement efforts. He emphasized that it needs to “stay as a business, not as the 1,400 condos they’re proposing that would shift the tax bracket even more now on the homeowners.”
Jerzylo focused on the Salem Offshore Wind Alliance that’s working on a community benefits agreement between the city and wind developer Crowley. “Walking around the community campaigning, I’ve asked a lot of neighbors what their biggest concerns are,” she said. “Next to the marshalling terminal, a lot of it is the noise and disruption to the neighborhood.”
Malstrom highlighted that the biggest priority for a ward councilor is their job: “being an active and engaged participant in the neighborhood, being someone who’s constantly walking through our streets, whose encountering any problems that might arise first-hand, so they have good, consistent knowledge of what issues our community members face from the day to day.”
The offshore wind turbine marshalling yard also drew heavy attention, at one point with a question noting that the winner of the election would be an ex-officio member of the city’s Harbor Port Authority by occupying the Ward 1 seat specifically. The question asked for their ideas on a community benefits agreement powering the project, and how residents should be involved in the drafting of those terms.
In an abbreviated response to the question, Blanchette said he would push “for more harbor tours — because we’re a tourist city, so that would produce more revenue. I’d push for sidewalks being fixed, seawalls being fixed, and that’s it.”
Still, Blanchette said during the program, the offshore wind project is one of three in Salem that will see increases in the use of Webb Street onward to the rest of the North Shore. That includes the Leefort Terrace and Pioneer Village projects.
“All the traffic reports say it’s going to go from 114 down Webb Street,” Blanchette said during another response. “I attended a meeting where two major issues for sustainability and flooding was Webb Street and Columbus, so where all the projects are going down Webb Street, there are going to be major problems if that street floods.”
Jerzylo said abutters are critical to the project moving forward, given the effects they’ll face.
“The city needs to be more in the neighborhoods. They need more communication, open communications to get the people’s concerns met,” she said. “In the last (CBA) with Footprint, they were supposed to do the sidewalks on Fort Ave. over.”
But if you walk out there today, the job is still waiting to begin, Jerzylo said.
“The city needs to be more diligent when they do a community benefits act, that they follow through with them,” she said. “They need to be more aware of what the neighbors want, what they’re asking for, what their concerns are.”
Malstrom said the key to that would be a neighborhood oversight board “that’s set up and in charge of creating metrics so we can judge how well Crowley or any organization involved in our port” operates.
“Ideally, we’ll have a CBA not just with Crowley, but any business engaged in work with the offshore wind marshalling yard,” he said. “It’s important that we have a neighborhood oversight board that can hold the companies to the CBA, that can alert the neighborhood when they aren’t fulfilling the deal.”
The region also needs a business partner thinking with the city’s long-term health in mind, according to Malstrom.
“It’s important that we insist in Crowley investing in our city and resiliency measures, not just for their own property, but helping the city pay for things that would help Salem itself with its resiliency,” he said. “Their long-term future is tied to our long-term future.”
{span}The full, hour-long forum will appear online Tuesday morning on SATV’s on-demand platforms. For an incomplete live-stream (due to connection issues downtown midway into the program), visit bit.ly/44LeIiU, beginning just before the 23-minute mark.{/span}
