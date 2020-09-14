Sanders: Biden win in November no 'slam dunk'

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., raise their hands to answer a question as Joe Biden pauses during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. Bernie Sanders is warning that if Joe Biden doesnât do more to promote his policies and reach out to Latino voters heâs at risk of falling short to President Donald Trump this November. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)