SALEM — Mayoral candidate Steve Dibble has been hitting the campaign trail hard this season with a statistic on public school student retention, one that has district officials scratching their heads.
For the last several weeks in campaign literature and social media posts — and again in a debate this week — Dibble has repeatedly said about 25% of Salem Public Schools students have left the district each year for the past three years — a number that was closer to 1% when Driscoll first took office in 2006.
“When the mayor took office 16 years ago, just 1% of the students left Salem Public Schools, either moving out of the city or going to a private school or some other public school outside the district,” Dibble said at a mayoral debate Monday night. “The last three years in a row, from today, it’s been on average 25% of the families are taking their children out of Salem Public Schools.”
Responding moments later, Driscoll said: “Your numbers are 100% inaccurate.”
“There’s no 25% turn rate. I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Driscoll said. “We have higher numbers of kids in our schools this year than we had two years ago. Our population is going up.”
Asked by The Salem News to clarify that number for this story, Dibble spoke generally, citing the same statistics from the debate without elaborating on sources, for the most part. He said the problem becomes more apparent with families who are moving from elementary to middle school and seeking options other than Collins Middle School, for example.
“At that point, they start looking at the middle school, they start looking at the high school, and a lot of families are moving out,” Dibble said. “A lot of families are choosing to take their kids out of Salem Public Schools and send them somewhere else.”
Dibble initially agreed to provide his notes and calculations showing how he arrives at the 25% number, but then declined to do so after multiple requests from The Salem News.
Enrollment data from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education shows the district’s student attrition rate, for the most recent three years of available data, ranging between 10.5% and 11.7% per year; however, the numbers are much higher for students going from grades 5 to 6 and 8 to 9, with numbers ranging from 24.4% to 36.4%. The highest number reported represents attrition for students moving from grades 8 to 9 in the 2019-20 school year’s report.
That number does decline the further back the data goes, with 16.7% of fifth-graders and 18% of eighth-graders leaving the district in the 2009-10 report — the oldest report available online. That year, district-wide attrition was at 7.6%. For 2020-21, it was 10.5% overall.
Salem Superintendent Steve Zrike said he wasn’t clear on what data Dibble was referring to in his claims. Zrike, however, added a 25% statistic of his own, one that he said is normal for the city: Out-of-district placements, which includes enrollments in vocational schools, charters, and other placements.
That 25% number in Salem is “similar to other urban districts,” Zrike said. “When I was in Holyoke, it was way higher than that, but gateway cities tend to have higher numbers.”
That said, Zrike admitted he would like to see the number lower.
“Would I like to see it better? Of course, and that’s something I’d like to do, but in this world we’re in, people do change jobs. They shift a lot more than they used to,” he said. “While I want to create programs and reasons for people to keep their kids in school and not accept a current reality, the fact is Salem is in the same boat a lot of communities are, where parents have choice — a lot of choice.”
