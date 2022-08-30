BOSTON — The state's highest court has upheld a new law authorizing mail-in and early voting after rejecting a lawsuit by state Republicans who claimed the election changes were unconstitutional.
The ruling issued by the Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday follows one issued earlier this month, in which justices rejected a request from the Massachusetts Republican Party to grant a preliminary injunction against mail-in and early voting in the upcoming elections.
The ruling cleared Secretary of State Bill Galvin to send out mail-in ballot applications to more than 4 million registered voters. More than 200,000 ballots have already been cast in ahead of the Sept. 6 primary.
A lawsuit filed in June by MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons argued that several sections of the VOTES Act are unconstitutional, including mail-in and early voting and changes to polling station buffer zones.
But the SJC disagreed, writing that "voting is a fundamental right" and nothing in state law "prohibits the Legislature, which has plenary constitutional powers, including broad powers to regulate the process of elections and even broader powers with respect to primaries, from enhancing voting opportunities."
Justices continued in the 61-page ruling, "This is particularly true with respect to the universal early voting provisions in the VOTES act, which, in stark contrast to the narrow and discrete absentee-voting provisions of (state law) enhance voting opportunities equally for all voters."
The new law, which was pushed through the Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, allows registered citizens to vote by mail for any federal, state or local primary election.
It also sets aside two weeks of early in-person voting ahead of state elections and one week for presidential or state primaries, and moved the voter registration deadline from 20 to 10 days before a primary or general election.
In arguments before the court, MassGOP's attorneys argued the Legislature overstepped its authority when it voted to make early and mail-in voting a permanent feature of the state’s election system.
The party's attorneys raised the specter of "zombie votes" by suggesting that the new voting-by-mail authorization would allow unscrupulous voters to cast ballots using the names of deceased people.
But the SJC criticized that argument, suggesting it was based on "rhetorical flourish rather than reasonable analysis."
The law, however, does not allow dead people to vote; it protects the constitutional right to vote by ensuring the ballots validly cast by living registered voters are counted," justices wrote.
The issue has divided state lawmakers along party lines, with Democrats pushing the changes through the state Legislature with no Republican votes.
Democrats, who control a majority in the House and Senate, argued that voters embraced mail-in and early voting during the pandemic when it was authorized by an emergency order. They say it has improved access to the democratic process and overall turnout in state elections.
Republicans argued during debate that there is a lack of safeguards in the changes, which opens the door for potential fraud and abuse of the system. They questioned the Legislature’s ability to make mail-in voting permanent without amending the state Constitution.
MassGOP has said it plans to file an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to take up "federal law issues" in the VOTES Act.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.