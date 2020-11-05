Year Total ballot questions Total spent
2020 2 *$60.7 million
Most expensive question: Question 1 — Amending the state’s Right to Repair law. Total spent by both sides: *$50.7 million.
2018 3 $43.1 million
Most expensive question: "Patient-to-Nurse Limits" to set nurse staffing limits at Massachusetts hospitals. Total spent by both sides: $37.2 million.
2016 4 $60.8 million
Most expensive question: "An Act to Allow Fair Access to Public Charter Schools" to expand taxpayer-funded charter schools. Question failed with about 38% in favor, 60% against. Total spent by both sides: $44.3 million.
2014 4 $15.7 million
Most expensive question: "Expanding prohibitions on Gaming" to repeal state's casino gambling law. Question failed with 40% in favor, 60% against. Total spent by both sides: $15.7 million.
2012 3 $9.6 million
Most expensive question: "Death with Dignity" on allowing physician-assisted suicide. Question failed with 49% in favor, 51% against. Total spent by both sides: $5.9 million.
Sources: Office of Campaign and Political Finance, Secretary of the Commonwealth, news reports. *As of Oct. 15, 2020.