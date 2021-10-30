BEVERLY — A super PAC with ties to Gov. Charlie Baker has spent $4,400 in support of Ward 6 City Council candidate Matt St. Hilaire.
The spending by the Massachusetts Majority Independent Political Action Committee was disclosed in a report filed Wednesday with the Beverly city clerk’s office.
St. Hilaire is challenging Ward 6 Councilor Dominic Copeland in Tuesday’s election. St. Hilaire is a former Beverly councilor who has worked and campaigned for Baker and is the former executive director of the Massachusetts Republican Party.
St. Hilaire said he was “surprised” by the super PAC’s spending on his behalf and did not know anything about it. Super PACs can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money but are not allowed to coordinate with candidates.
“My campaign had nothing do with that group or the expenses in question,” St. Hilaire said.
The print mailing sent to residents by the super PAC includes a picture of St. Hilaire with Baker, who has endorsed him in the race.
The Massachusetts Majority Independent Expenditure Political Action Committee was started in 2019 and has supported dozens of local candidates across the state, including Beverly state Rep. Jerry Parisella, a Democrat, and Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
The super PAC spent $2,883 in digital advertising and $1,516 in direct mailings in support of St. Hilaire this month, according to its filing with the city of Beverly. The payments were made to Myers Digital of Brookline and Spectrum Marketing of Manchester, N.H.
Copeland said he questions the motivation behind the super PAC’s support of St. Hilaire, noting that its donors include several large developers. One of the top donors to the PAC is Suffolk Construction CEO John Fish. The PAC does not list any contributors from Beverly.
“It’s unusual, especially for the amount of money they put into it,” Copeland said. “Most ward races don’t even raise that amount of money. I’m fully confident the people of Ward 6 don’t need help from a super PAC or outside influences to determine who they want to vote for.”
St. Hilaire said he agrees that outside money should not be involved in local campaigns, but the super PAC has “the right to do whatever they want to do.”
St. Hilaire noted his campaign has raised $9,000 on its own. He said he viewed criticism of the super PAC money as a “last-minute desperate attack from a failing campaign.”
“If you look at the campaign finance numbers it’s clear where the support is,” St. Hilaire said. “I’ve got overwhelming support in the district.”
Copeland had raised $1,100 for his campaign, including $700 of his own money, as of Oct. 25, according to a campaign finance report. He said his campaign has been slowed by the fact that he underwent hip surgery, then spent a week in the hospital with COVID-19.
Copeland became the city’s first-ever Black city councilor when he was appointed by the City Council in December to fill the Ward 6 seat of John Frates, who stepped down with one year left in his term.
The Mass Majority super PAC lists its mailing address as 138 Conant St. in Beverly, which is home to Red Curve Solutions, a company that provides campaign finance compliance services to Republican candidates. Its clients have included Baker, former Gov. Mitt Romney, and former President Donald Trump.
