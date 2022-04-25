SWAMPSCOTT — Swampscott will hold its annual town election on Tuesday. Voters in all six precincts will vote at Swampscott High School, with polling hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The election includes contested races for two seats on the Select Board and for one seat on the Housing Authority.
In the Select Board race, voters will choose two candidates from among Mary Ellen Fletcher, Kimberly Lara Martin-Epstein and Catherine Phelan. Board members Donald Hause and Polly Titcomb are not seeking re-election. The Housing Authority race is for one seat between Charles Patsios and Sean Regan.
Voters can also vote for candidates in uncontested races for School Committee, Town Moderator, Board of Assessors, Trustee of the Public Library, Board of Health, Planning Board and Constable. Town Meeting member candidates for each precinct are also on the ballot.