BEVERLY — A third candidate is joining the race for mayor.
Jamie Zarella, who owns Big Jim’s Auto Body in Beverly, took out nomination papers this week at City Hall. He joins Mayor Mike Cahill and manufacturing engineer Philip Venezia as announced candidates.
Zarella, 58, has never run for office before. He said the main issues that prompted him to run are the condition of the roads and the closing of the Hall-Whitaker Bridge. He said he’s also concerned about all of the development along Rantoul Street as well as rising taxes.
“I’m not a politician,” he said. “I’m a business owner. I’ve been in the city for a long time and I think I could probably step up and help the city.”
Zarella, who lives on Windsor Road near Beverly High School, owns and operates Big Jim’s Auto Body, the family business on Creek Street that his father started in 1972. Zarella said he has worked there since he was 9 years old. He graduated from Beverly High School’s former Patten Trade School in 1982 and took over the business in 1996.
To get on the ballot, candidates for mayor must get 100 signatures from registered voters on their nomination papers and return them to City Hall by Aug. 8. The preliminary election is Sept. 26 and the general election is Nov. 7.
Former City Council President Paul Guanci also took out nomination papers but said last month that he will not run after revelations that he had liked controversial Twitter posts.
