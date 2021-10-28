SALEM — Whoever wins the Ward 4 election next week, both candidates are in full agreement on the biggest issue in their ward: Traffic.
“Ward 4 famously has ‘Witch Way’ in it, which for my money is the best-named street in the entire city,” said Leveille “Lev” McClain, 38, who lives on Albion Street and is making his first bid for office. “People used to come there and immediately get lost, and be saying to themselves, ‘which way?’”
That is until smartphones came along, and with them navigation apps that turn previously quiet Ward 4 roads into dragways connecting some of the city’s busiest throughways, most notably Boston Street, Highland Avenue and Marlborough Road.
“Many people in Ward 4 — certainly the longer-term residents — recall a time when the streets there were much more lightly traveled,” McClain said. “More people have started using Gallows Hill and Witchcraft Heights neighborhoods to cut across, from one side of Salem to the other.”
The question becomes how a city studies an issue, and how it uses that study to build on ideas to resolve the issue.
Traffic has “been a long-term problem,” said Stephanie Rodriguez, 30, who lives on Heritage Drive. “This is where data comes into play. If we can connect all of the information in regard to data like the Skipper, the traffic lights, what we’re seeing in regard to commuting in our neighborhood would be very helpful and beneficial for us to be able to assess the density of traffic going through those areas at certain times of the day.”
Current Ward 4 Councilor and Salem fire Lt. Tim Flynn isn’t running for a third term, guaranteeing that his ward will have a new representative in 2022. Either McClain or Rodriguez would also be the youngest member of the council, if elected.
During Flynn’s time on the council, he frequently spotlighted traffic issues in Salem with his regular “Boots on the Ground” videos from across the city. Debate on this issue will continue as city officials continue efforts with different traffic-calming measures.
Frequently criticized by Flynn were short, bright yellow “flex posts” that have appeared down the sides of some Salem streets, most notably Willson Road and Fort Avenue. The plastic posts serve to narrow the roadway, but won’t do any damage if struck or run over by a vehicle. In Ward 4, this also includes Valley Street, where a set of three flex posts arranged in a line on each breakdown lane and in the middle of the road serve as a traffic-calming pilot measure.
City data shared on social media this summer shows that the posts did little to impact the average or high speed traveled by motorists. But in two studied locations, the percentage of drivers exceeding the speed limit fell sharply, nearly in half in one location.
“I do like to see the city trying different measures, because we won’t know how it affects the streets unless we try it,” Rodriguez said. “And I can understand how some can see that as a poor use of funding or managing money, but we have to be able to address the problems and the issues. They’re real.”
But the flex posts have been unpopular to many, something Rodriguez said the city must consider.
“These are all ideas I think are great to look into and explore, but also adjusting whenever we don’t see it being effective, listening to the residents as well and seeing what they think, and if it has worked,” she said. “We can implement these things, but if we don’t know what they resulted in, how can we measure its effectiveness? How we collect that information is also just as important as what we implement.”
McClain also backed exploring other options for the exact same “listen to the residents” reason.
“I’ve heard from a lot of neighbors who are interested in trying to get some kinds of speed bumps or lights or greater enforcement from the police,” he said. “There’s a lot of frustration. People want to be in a quiet neighborhood, and the traffic just isn’t cooperating with that.”
LEVEILLE “LEV” McCLAIN
Age: 38
Address: 22 Albion St.
Profession: Assistant Director of Security, Peabody Essex Museum
Family: Wife Carly, children Molly-Maxine, Eden, Indra
Years in Salem/Ward 4: 16 (4 in Ward 4)
STEPHANIE RODRIGUEZ
Age: 30
Address: 9 Heritage Dr., unit 31
Profession: Marketing
Family: Partner Cade, child Melanie
Years in Salem: 27 (2 in Ward 4)
