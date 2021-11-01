SALEM — Ward 2 is home to a lot... downtown, the city’s biggest museums, and a traffic problem that operates like comfort food.
“More and more streets get added (to Halloween parking bans),” said Caroline Watson-Felt, one of two residents running for the Ward 2 seat on the City Council. “As more streets get added, it’s kind of like squeezing Jello.”
When you put a ban in one place, those who get the memo will begin parking the next street over — pushing Ward 2’s traffic problem out into a larger footprint than before.
“It has always been tough around here, and I did work for the parking department for a couple years when I was in college,” said James Zavaglia, who’s also running for the ward seat. “There seems to be a lot of people who park here, but unfortunately, they don’t follow the rules. Right now, there’s a car over across the street. It’s been there for more than 30 days, and it’s supposed to move after 30 days.”
Welcome to Ward 2, where every driver complains about traffic while also contributing to the traffic.
The ward doesn’t just cover downtown. It has a great diversity of housing and other uses, with everything from single-family homes around the Common to mansions in the McIntire Historical District, a public housing high-rise overlooking one of the country’s oldest cemeteries and a shopping mall that shares a block with condos and apartments.
“Traffic and parking issues are a huge challenge to Ward 2, because Ward 2 is the downtown and also the surrounding neighborhoods coming into the downtown,” Watson-Felt said. “This time of year, when it’s Haunted Happenings and any of the tourist hotspots start — even in May, these days — tourists will come into the downtown and park anywhere they can.”
Residential parking gets clogged where it didn’t previously. So streets end up on the ban list, and the problem spreads out farther.
“There’s a lot of opportunities around enforcement, opportunities through the parking department,” Watson-Felt said. “I also think there’s a lot of opportunities through traffic mitigation programs.”
The biggest fix the city can embrace, she said, is a complete overhaul.
“We really need to look holistically at the traffic and parking issue in Ward 2, and it might include completely rethinking some areas,” she said. “I’m open to any potential solutions.”
Zavaglia said he thinks the biggest solution involves getting cars off the road. After all, if they aren’t driving to get downtown, then there’s no need to leave a car near downtown.
“E-bikes, regular bikes or some sort of ways to make (the roads) more pedestrian friendly, or some sort of shuttle system to get people around without using their cars — if we try to do something, (we) have to do something more comprehensive,” he said.
Zavaglia looked to regions around the North Shore, including Cape Ann and the Merrimack Valley — which have regional transportation systems in the Cape Ann Transportation Authority and the {span}Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, respectively.
“You can always improve once you’ve added something in place for a long time,” Zavaglia said. “Then also, at the same time, make it more pedestrian friendly; I don’t mind walking around.”
To that end, a regional bus system connecting the North Shore would go a long way, he said — but only if all parts of the North Shore’s working community is covered, including the late-running second shift and overnight third shift many industries employ.
“We could possibly try to get the aid of other cities and towns to try to get a regional situation,” Zavaglia said, “so everyone can get around a little better.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.