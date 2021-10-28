SALEM — Voters will choose between two visions for Ward 1 — from longtime incumbent Bob McCarthy and challenger Maribel “Belle” Steadman — in the city’s elections Nov. 2.
Ward 1 encompasses several areas key to Salem’s identity: the Willows, Winter Island, most of The Point, and the one-two punch of Shetland Park and Salem Harbor Footprint, which both will see future development on the water.
McCarthy: Solve traffic by understanding trips
As the ward’s seven-term councilor, McCarthy said he’s noticed a trend in how traffic creates problems for residents. Efforts to resolve traffic issues in the ward are focusing on what’s bringing cars there in the first place.
“Traffic issues in the ward tend to manifest themselves around events,” he said. “Obviously, right now we’re dealing with Halloween, and it’s always a challenge for parking around Halloween. ... When it comes to different events, we try to understand what the problems are that results from events — could be any type of event — and how we address that.”
That hasn’t been as much an issue in the last couple of years, as the pandemic has kept event sizes down, if they were even held at all. But in 2022, McCarthy said he hoped Ward 1 would find itself “on the other side of the pandemic.” So the key to avoiding traffic issues is to encourage people to keep their cars out of the ward.
“If you can make it by without a car, it’s probably the best thing. But obviously if you need a car, parking is always a premium, and we just want you to realize that,” McCarthy said.
And, as Salem heads toward its 400th anniversary in 2026, McCarthy said, the city needs to focus on telling the story of the ward. That starts with the parks.
“I supported the Signature Parks program to reinvest into the parks. We want these parks, especially these big signature parks, to represent themselves really well as we move toward our 400th,” he said.
But it isn’t just about parks.
“Salem invented itself and was founded on the water. We’re going to look to reinvent ourselves and really highlight the fact that we’re a community that’s surrounded by water,” McCarthy said. “We want to enhance all of that so people understand that’s where our history started and came from.”
Steadman: Think bigger picture for the fixes
With one of the densest wards in the city and a huge amount of activity each tourist season, Steadman said Salem needs to “think outside the box.”
In this case, that means looking for solutions that fall outside the city limits, according to Steadman.
“We should collaborate with neighboring towns that have big parking spaces, like Peabody with the malls and Danvers, and maybe commission shuttle buses with a scheduled pickup and drop-off time,” she said. “That way, we’d only have foot traffic, and it wouldn’t burden residents looking for parking spaces.”
Steadman said she also wants ward residents to reap better rewards for the tourist draw: Most notably, more parking.
“Once they’ve already acquired or paid for a sticker, they should be able to park where parking spaces are available downtown for free,” Steadman said.
When looking to 2026, Steadman said the ward should spotlight its communities.
“We have different diversified culture-ways, nationalities,” Steadman said. “We should concentrate on highlighting it, all these cultural differences we have, and festivities.”
That, and Salem’s role on the water: “It’s also important to note that we have that dark history of witch hunts and everything else. That’s what people come for, you know?” she said. “We can stress that we’re really maritime-based historically. It would be good for our economy.”
BOB McCARTHY
Age: 57
Address: 148 Bay View Ave.
Profession: Self-employed general contractor
Family: Wife Kathy, children William and Jack
Years in Salem: 28 (27 in Ward 1)
Elected office experience: 14 years, Ward 1 City Councilor
MARIBEL “BELLE” STEADMAN
Age: 61
Address: 6 Lowell St.
Profession: Clinical laboratory specialist, Salem Hospital
Family: Husband Mark, son Kerry
Years in Salem: 32 (20 in Ward 1)
