BEVERLY — Two new candidates have taken out papers to run for office in Beverly.
James Modugno has signed on to run for city councilor at-large while Geraldine Cahill is planning to run for School Committee in Ward 3.
So far, 20 residents have taken out nomination papers for this year’s city election, which includes mayor, City Council and School Committee. Fifteen of the 16 incumbents are running for reelection, with Ward 2 City Councilor Estelle Rand the only exception. Rand announced in April that she is not seeking reelection.
The mayor’s race so far includes two challengers to Mayor Mike Cahill — first-time candidates Philip Venezia and Jamie Zarella. Former City Council President Paul Guanci took out nomination papers in April but has since said he is not running.
Candidates have until Aug. 8 to get the required number of signatures from registered voters and turn them into City Hall. A preliminary election, if necessary, will be held Sept. 26 and the general election is Nov. 7.
Here’s a breakdown of the potential candidates so far:
Mayor: Mike Cahill, Philip Venezia, and Jamie Zarella.
City councilor at-large (3 seats): Julie Flowers, Scott Sweeney, Hannah Bowen, and James Modugno.
Councilor, Ward 1: Todd Rotondo.
Councilor, Ward 2: Danielle Spang.
Councilor, Ward 3: Steven Crowley.
Councilor, Ward 4: Scott Houseman.
Councilor, Ward 5: Kathleen Feldman.
Councilor, Ward 6: Matthew St. Hilaire.
School Committee, Ward 1: Rachael Abell.
School Committee, Ward 2: Kenann McKenzie-DeFranza.
School Committee, Ward 3: Geraldine Cahill and Kimberley Coelho.
School Committee, Ward 4: Jeffrey Silva.
School Committee, Ward 5: Kaarin Robinson.
School Committee, Ward 6: Lorinda Visnick.
