SALEM — Kim Driscoll put an end to a tumultuous race with a landslide victory over Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble on Tuesday to earn a fifth term as Salem’s mayor, but it was one of the council ward races that brought the biggest surprise to election night Tuesday with a razor-thin margin of victory.
Driscoll, who is the city’s first woman mayor, secured 58.9% of the vote, according to unofficial results. She’s also expected to tie Salem’s longest-serving mayor, Francis X. Collins, with 20 years as the city’s CEO once her new term ends in 2025. Collins served five terms from 1950 to 1969.
In Ward 4, Leveille “Lev” McClain had a single-vote lead over opponent Stephanie Rodriguez shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m., but before drop box and provisional ballots were counted. Once those were added, the lead expanded to 818 to 809 in McClain's favor. That included six total write-ins for McClain and 2 for Rodriguez, and four mail-in ballots all going for McClain, according to City Clerk Ilene Simons.
Rodriguez declined to comment when asked if she plans to call for a recount. She has until Friday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m. to file for a recount, Simons said.
Speaking late Tuesday night, Driscoll said the win "is validation that people really appreciate the direction the city is heading in." She said she's "so thrilled to see the margin of victory and the group that also won the legislative body and the School Committee."
The mayoral contest also loomed large in other races throughout the city. In each race — even School Committee — there were candidates whose signs regularly appeared alongside signs for Dibble and Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez. And, in a practice that has been employed by candidates in previous city elections, several “SAMPLE” ballots urging Dibble supporters to vote specific ways in other races were also seen in the mail in the last weeks of the race.
In the City Councilor-at-large race, all three incumbents made it through, and they will be joined by Alice Merkl. Retired police Capt. Conrad Prosniewski led the field again with 5,707 votes; Merkl, making another run after placing fifth in 2019, followed with 5,348; and incumbents Domingo Dominguez took third (4,903) and Ty Hapworth fourth (4,382), according to unofficial results.
Looking at the ward races, all incumbents outlasted their challengers: Bob McCarthy in Ward 1, Patti Morsillo in Ward 3, and Meg Riccardi in Ward 6.
In the other ward races, Caroline Watson-Felt won in Ward 2 with 78% over James Zavaglia; Jeff Cohen took Ward 5 with 68% of the vote over Steve Kapantais; and Andy Varela defeated Fran Riggieri in Ward 7 with 53% of the vote.
For the School Committee, second-place finisher Beth Anne Cornell will join incumbents Amanda Campbell, who took first, and Manny Cruz, who finished third.
The season was a heated one, rife with misinformation concerns, accusations of manipulating yard signs, and more.
When asked how she plans to help the city move forward, Driscoll said: "The election is over today. Tomorrow, we're one city, and our job is to keep advancing initiatives that make Salem shine."
"I'm excited to do that," Driscoll continued, "and like I said, it's validation of the direction I'm heading in."
