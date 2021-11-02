Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide mayoral contests in Salem and Beverly and to narrow the field in the race for state representative in the 4th Essex District.
Election Day will also determine a number of City Council and School Committee seats in Salem and Beverly, as well as City Council and Municipal Light Commission races in Peabody.
The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
In Salem, Mayor Kim Driscoll is facing a challenge from City Councilor Steve Dibble. There are also races for all 11 City Council seats as well as three seats on the School Committee.
In Beverly, Mayor Mike Cahill is opposed by Esther Ngotho, the first person of color to run for mayor in the city’s history. Voters will also pick three at-large city councilors, councilors for wards 2, 3 and 6, and the School Committee representative for Ward 4.
In Peabody, Mayor Ted Bettencourt is unopposed but voters will decide races for City Council at-large; councilors for wards 2, 3, 4 and 5; and municipal light commission.
There will also be a s,pecial state primary election to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of 4th Essex District State Rep. Brad Hill. The district includes the towns of Hamilton, Ipswich Topsfield and Wenham.
Democrats will choose between Jamie Belsito and Darcyll Dale, while Republicans will decide between Robert Snow and Lisa-Marie Cashman. The two winners will meet in a special final election on Nov. 30.
A total of 56 communities in Massachusetts will hold biennial municipal elections on Tuesday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Other communities hold their elections in the spring.
