BOSTON — Voters head to the polls on Tuesday to select a new governor and decide congressional, statewide and legislative races in Massachusetts, in a pivotal midterm election being billed as a referendum on Democratic President Joe Biden.
Topping the statewide ballot is a race for governor pitting Democrat Maura Healey and her running mate for lieutenant governor, Kim Driscoll, against Republican Geoff Diehl and his second-in-command running mate Leah Allen.
The latest polls have shown Healey with a sizable lead. Libertarian candidate Kevin Reed and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Peter Everett, are also on the ballot.
Two-term Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are not seeking reelection. Neither endorsed candidates in the race to succeed them.
In other statewide races, Democrat Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor, will face Republican Jay McMahon, a Bourne lawyer, in the race to replace Healey as the state’s attorney general.
In the state auditor’s race, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, will face Republican Anthony Amore of Winchester in a crowded field seeking to replace Democrat Suzanne Bump, who has held the auditor’s job for nearly 12 years and isn’t seeking a fourth term.
Three independent candidates — Gloria Caballero-Roca, of Holyoke, Dominic Giannone, of Weymouth and Daniel Riek, of Yarmouth — are also seeking the auditor’s job.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who is overseeing the election, is also on the ballot. The Brighton Democrat faces a challenge from Republican nominee Rayla Campbell, of Whitman, as he seeks a historic eighth term. Juan Sanchez, of Holyoke, is running on the Green-Rainbow party ticket.
Meanwhile, Treasurer Deb Goldberg faces a challenge from Libertarian candidate Cristina Crawford, who is hoping to get more than the 3% of the vote needed to restore the party’s status.
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, is seeking a fifth term representing the 6th Congressional district, amid a challenge from Republican Bob May, of Peabody, and Mark Tashjian, of Walpole, who is running as a Libertarian candidate.
The region’s other member of Congress, Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, will face former state Sen. Dean Tran, a Fitchburg Republican, who is hoping to be the first Vietnamese-American to win a congressional office in the state.
Besides statewide and federal races, voters on Nov. 8 will consider ballot questions to tax the state’s wealthiest, set spending limits on dental insurers, expand retail beer and wine sales, and repeal a law authorizing driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants.
A handful of contested legislative races are also on ballots north of Boston, including a challenge to incumbent Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, from Republican Damian Anketell, of Peabody, in the 2nd Essex Senate district, and in the 3rd Essex district where Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, is challenged by independent candidate Annalisa Salustri, of Swampscott.
In the First Essex & Middlesex Senate District, Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, is facing his first general election challenger in years with Terence Cudney, of Gloucester, running for the seat as an independent.
And in the newly redistricted 2nd Essex House district, Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, is facing a challenge from Kristin Kassner, D-Hamilton.
But nearly two-thirds of the races for the Legislature are uncontested on the Nov. 8 ballot — at least 109 of 160 House districts and 18 of 40 Senate districts. That includes Manny Cruz, D-Salem, in the 7th Essex district who won a three-way primary, and Jenny Armini, D-Marblehead, who won a crowded five-way race in September for the 8th Essex seat in the House.
And while Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, is alone on the ballot for the 13th Essex district, there is a sticker campaign underway.
Michael Bean, a Danvers contractor, is running a sticker and write-in campaign for Kerans’ seat, after a last-minute entry to the race just four days before the September primary.
Bean won enough write-in votes to win the Republican nomination for the seat. But he then missed a key deadline for filing an acceptance of the nomination and a statement of financial interests with the Secretary of State’s office.
Weeks later, while ballots were already in production, Bean took his case to court, where he and his lawyer argued that the law was unfairly singling him out because he hadn’t received notice of this year’s deadline, but the judge pointed to notices that were sent out not only to all candidates who had registered with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance (something Bean did not do until Oct. 24) but to the respective state Republican and Democratic committees.
A number of county-level candidates who won contested primary races will also breeze through the election with no competition.
That includes Paul Tucker, a Democrat who is unopposed for Essex County District Attorney on Tuesday’s ballot, and incumbent Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, a Democrat.
More than 850,000 voters have already cast ballots through the mail or during an early voting that ran from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4. Those numbers are expected to grow before Tuesday, with more than 1.1 million requests for mail ballots submitted to local clerks ahead of the election.
More than 4.8 million people are eligible to vote in Massachusetts, elections officials say. Registered Democrats have a more than 3-1 advantage over Republicans, but the majority of voters, about 60%, are not affiliated with a political party.
Locally, several communities have already seen thousands of votes cast ahead of the election. As of Thursday, voters in Beverly cast 5,980 ballots by mail while North Andover voters had cast 5,283 ballots, according to a tally provided by Galvin’s office.
Salem voters had cast 5,520 mail ballots by Thursday while Gloucester voters had turned in 4,087 ballots, according to the data.
The mail ballots can be counted until Nov. 12 if they are postmarked by Election Day, state election officials said.
Nationally, the election will decide control of the U.S. House and Senate, with the outcomes expected to shape the next two years of Biden’s presidency.
Republicans need a net gain of five seats to build a House majority, while they need to flip a net of one seat in the Senate.
Massachusetts voters can find sample ballots, read about the ballot questions and look up polling locations on the state election website: VoteInMA.com.
Polls in will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.