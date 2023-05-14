SALEM — Voters will have the power Tuesday to set the direction of Salem from now to its 400th anniversary, during which critical projects at the high school, on the water, and elsewhere will be under the watch of a new executive.
Voters throughout Salem will vote Tuesday in the final leg of a mayoral special election to finish out the fifth four-year term of Kim Driscoll, now the state's lieutenant governor.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in eight locations. Once polls close and the results start coming in, The Salem News will track results at bit.ly/3VWegeQ.
All vote by mail ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. as well in order to be counted. They can’t be dropped off at regular polling sites; however, they must be returned to one of five secure ballot drop boxes or at the elections office at City Hall, 93 Washington St.
For more on the candidates, visit:
- bit.ly/3nQD2k2 for Neil Harrington, current town manager of Salisbury
- bit.ly/3I5BU2E for Dominick Pangallo, former chief of staff to then-Mayor Kim Driscoll
Where to vote:
- Ward 1, Precinct 1: Bentley Academy Gymnasium, 25 Memorial Drive
- Ward 1, Precinct 2: 135 Lafayette St. Community Room
- Ward 2: Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St.
- Ward 3: Salem High School, 77 Willson St.
- Ward 4: Witchcraft Heights Elementary School Gymnasium, 1 Frederick St.
- Ward 5: Saltonstall School Auditorium, 211 Lafayette St.
- Ward 6: Bates School Gymnasium, 53 Liberty Hill Ave.
- Ward 7: Salem State University Enterprise Center, 121 Loring Ave.
Voters should bring some form of identification in the event it is necessary to get a ballot. Acceptable forms of ID include driver’s licenses, utility bills and paycheck stubs.
For more on how to vote, check voter status, ballot drop box locations, and other information from the city of Salem, visit this FAQ at bit.ly/3O6Blts.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.