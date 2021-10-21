BEVERLY — For the first time in eight years, voters in Ward 2 will have a choice when it comes to their next city councilor.
Congress Street resident Kim Peckham is challenging Ward 2 City Councilor Estelle Rand in the Nov. 2 election. It marks the first time Rand has faced an opponent since she was first elected to office in 2013.
Peckham said she decided to run because of what she called a lack of responsiveness by Rand.
“Our constituents are looking for someone who’s going to listen to them and get back to them,” Peckham said. “That’s been lacking for a long time. It’s been kind of an easy run for the last couple of years and I wanted to stir things up a little bit.”
Rand said she communicates with constituents in several ways, including attending monthly meetings of the Ward 2 Civic Association, sending out a newsletter and using social media to inform people, and meeting people face-to-face while walking in the ward. She said she recently added new office hours for constituents to meet with her either in person, by phone or virtually.
Rand said she hopes to do a better job of publicizing those outreach efforts “because it is not my intention to leave anyone out of the conversation.”
Ward 2 is one of the most diverse wards in the city. It is bordered by water on three sides — the Bass River, Beverly Harbor and Independence Park/Dane Street Beach — and includes most of the downtown and neighborhoods such as Goat Hill and Fish Flake Hill.
Rand said she is seeking reelection because “I love being in the position to work for the greater good of our community.”
“There are a couple of really big things on the horizon that I’ve been involved with and known were coming for a long time,” she said. “I really would love to be able to be the representative of Ward 2 through those projects.”
One of those projects is rezoning of the land along the Bass River. The city is planning to rezone the area to allow for both apartments and commercial uses. A developer based in Atlanta has purchased the former Bowl-O-Mat and is planning to build apartments there.
Rand said she would like to see some of the area used for recreational space. She mentioned an outdoor ice skating rink as a possibility.
“I feel like Beverly has lost two iconic recreational spaces that people have grown up with in Beverly for years (referring to the Bowl-O-Mat and the Roller Palace),” she said. “It’s really important for our community to have places where we can have fun together and where young people and older generations alike can come together, and we’re missing that right now.”
Rand said she also wants to help determine how the city spends the $12.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act money that it will receive from the federal government. She said the money should be used in part to support local businesses as well as people who have been most affected by the pandemic. She pointed to the example of how the closure of the library during the pandemic left some people without access to a safe place and the internet.
“We take for granted that the library is an amazing community resource that goes way beyond books,” she said. “It’s like the scaffolding of the community. Where do we need to invest in order to make sure that scaffolding is in place and is 100% reliable for the whole community?”
Rand said she also wants to ensure that the city incorporates climate resiliency into every aspect of its planning to protect against flooding.
“My pathway to success in advocacy and implementing changes is really about building consensus,” she said. “If people look at what I’ve done, they realize that in the end it’s supported by the entire City Council, the mayor’s office and our community at-large.”
Peckham, who like Rand lives in the Goat Hill neighborhood, said she is concerned about all of the development in Ward 2. She said the 350-seat restaurant scheduled to open on Water Street next year “is going to be another nightmare for us.”
“Where’s everybody going to park?” she said. “We’re congested enough over here.”
Peckham also mentioned the major National Grid underground cable project that is about to start that has surprised many residents.
“All these projects are popping up and we don’t feel we have the support,” she said. “There’s just a lot of frustration. We’re not opposed to there being development in our ward, but we want to be able to have those conversations.”
Peckham said many of the streets in Ward 2 are not compliant with the American Disabilities Act.
“I have a neighbor in a wheelchair who can’t use the sidewalk in some areas on Goat Hill,” she said.
As city councilor, Peckham said she would hold regular “roundtable” meetings that bring together residents with experts on various projects and subjects.
“That’s how you solve things,” she said. “It’s by collaborating and working together.”
In addition to the Nov. 2 election, the city will hold one day of early in-person voting on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall. Registered voters can also vote early by mail or absentee ballot.
