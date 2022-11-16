A week after the election, there’s finally a winner in the race between incumbent Republican Leonard “Lenny” Mirra and first-time Democrat challenger Kristin Kassner for the 2nd Essex seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
Mirra held an 84-vote lead over Kassner after the polls closed on Nov. 8. That lead shrunk to just six votes by Wednesday afternoon after each town in the district had released its mail-in ballot counts, according to a review of published tallies and interviews with town clerk employees.
Mirra, 58, lives in Georgetown and has been a state representative since 2013. He previously represented Boxford, Groveland, Haverhill, Merrimac and West Newbury, but redistricting has since shifted constituents from his home turf and Newbury into a district with Rowley, Ipswich, Topsfield and Hamilton.
“I’ve created a reputation and a history of working across the aisle with all parties to come to favorable solutions to all our challenges,” Mirra said. “I look forward to doing that in the new district.”
Communities received mail-in ballots that were postmarked for election day through Saturday, delaying mail-in counts until Monday. Georgetown and Newbury were still counting those ballots through Tuesday afternoon.
Mirra had 11,736 votes against Kassner’s 11,730.
“I just wish we had a more efficient election system where we could learn the outcome of an election a lot sooner,” Mirra said.
Kassner, 43, is the planning director for the town of Burlington. She also volunteers as vice chair of Hamilton’s Master Plan Committee.
Her campaign team did not return a request for comment ahead of press time Wednesday.
It is unclear if she will request a recount, which the six-vote difference would allow if she garnered enough voter signatures on a petition, the State House News Service reported.
