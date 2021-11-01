BEVERLY — Two people have stepped up to give Ward 4 residents a choice for their School Committee representative on Election Day on Tuesday.
Lindsay Ducharme and Jeffrey Silva are both running write-in campaigns to fill the seat being vacated by incumbent John Mullady, who is not seeking reelection.
Ducharme said she decided to run after Mullady, whom she has supported, announced that he would not run. Ducharme has two children and has been active in school PTOs since 2015. She also serves as the citizen representative on the School Committee’s finance and facilities committee and the City Council’s financial forecast committee.
“I found a calling and a need to be involved in a more actionable way,” she said. “Some of my personal life opened up and I just felt like now is the time.”
Ducharme grew up in Manchester and moved to Beverly in 2005. She began working as a receptionist in a local insurance agency and is now a commercial insurance broker.
“I had a single mom and basically raised my sister,” she said. “Growing up without a lot of money in a pretty wealthy community gave me the perspective that I needed to establish financial security for myself as an adult.”
“What I hope people will see is I have a passion for doing the work and I’ve been headed in this direction somewhat naturally for over five years,” she said.
Silva is making his second run at the Ward 4 School Committee seat, having lost to Mullady in 2019. He said the fact that none of the other School Committee seats are being contested “pushed me over the edge.”
“That was discouraging,” Silva said. “You do need change in those positions, whether it be city councilor, School Committee or mayor.”
Silva has had two children graduate from the Beverly school system and has two more who are now at the high school. He said he has gotten to know many students from coaching youth sports and is invested in their “social development.”
“I want to make sure they get the most out of the school system and have them graduate as confident adults that can go out in the workforce and find a job,” he said.
Silva, who is the chief technology officer at Adeptrix Corp., said one of his biggest issues is ensuring that students are engaged at school. “We need to come up with a way to fire kids up to want to go to school.”
Ducharme and Silva said running as write-in candidates is a challenge because they need to explain to voters how the process works. Both candidates have been handing out stickers with their names on them. Voters can place a sticker on the ballot, but still need to make sure they also fill in the oval next to that sticker.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.