We got plenty of other
Yeah and he's back, third year starter. Defin looks great through camp and we're excited for hiim and he's improved every year. Came from peabody as a tight end and a linebacker senior year now improved to the point where he's playing at a high level.
Devin Lebron, Sr., QB; Lynch, Sr., WR/CB; P.J. Norton, Sr., WR/DB; Trevor O'Neil, Sr., RT; Josh Heath, Sr., G/MLB; Luke Joyce, Sr.,; DE.
And we felt it necessry, biggest group we've had in school history over 90 kids. Sr. group has started since their sohpomore year. Great leadership, hard to pick 3-4 so we just took all of them.
Leadership definitely, strength and skill, offensive and defensive skill. Quarterback back and two receiers. Even with Dooley back home still a very good and experienced group. Offensive.
Still the same large, same five teams in the large. It's always like that, very competitive league, always liek that every team 3-3 and kind of a mish mash of teams.
Shawsheen is definitely the biggest rival. We really need to get NE on thanksgiving, usualy for hte league title, And they've gotten us the last four or five years. That's the one we have circelda t the end but we have a long long way. Just a
Excite, this is a very experienced group, their year hoepfully we're consistent, work hard
HAWK'S NEST
Last year’s record: 5-6
Head coach: Dan Connors (6th season, 14-36)
Team captains: Devin Lebron, Sr., QB
Leading returning rusher: Devin Lebron (138 carries, 687 yards, 9 TDs)
Leading returning passer: Devin Lebron (63-for-111, 1,074 yards, 12 TDs)
Leading returning receivers: Jayce Dooley (35 catches, 730 yards, 10 TDs)
Did you know?: Essex Tech's six senior captains are the most in program history.
2022 SCHEDULE
Date;Opponent;Time
9/10;at Lynn Tech;7 p.m.
9/16;vs. Blue Hills;7 p.m.
9/23;vs. Shawsheen;7 p.m.
9/30;at Manchester Essex;6:30 p.m.
10/7;vs. Greater Lawrence;7 p.m.
10/14;vs. Greater Lowell;7 p.m.
10/22;at Arlington Catholic;6 p.m.
10/28;at Georgetown;7 p.m.
11/24;vs. Northeast;10 a.m.