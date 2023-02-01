Essex Tech senior Amani Benouardia has been selected to represent the Commonwealth as a Career and Technical Education (CTE) nominee for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. A Haverhill resident, Amani is a student in the Environmental Science program, she will participate on the U.S. Congressional Team, part of the Congressional Youth Advisory Council, a civic engagement in which students discuss public policy and local issues, and work with their federal representative and congressional staff while serving their community. Armani, who immigrated to the U.S. from Morocco at a young age, overcame many challenges in reaching her goals, and after graduation she plans to study government policy.