Farmers and growers in Essex County — like those across the state — are reporting “significant impacts to their crops” due to the Drought of 2022.
According to Michael Botelho, director of the Department of Agricultural Resources’ produce safety, market access and certification division, growers are facing higher costs to keep plants watered throughout the day, seeing undersized fruit and some blossom end rot.
Some, such as Currans Flowers, in Danvers, have had to change their retail offerings.
Manager Paul Danehy Jr. at Currans said the business has had to switch out some types of flowers and plants it carries because of the weather.
“We’re more in the mode of accepting substitutions when necessary than we ever were in the past,” Danehy said. “COVID reprogrammed the sort of the mindset, how to operate so that you realize you could work with other material when you needed to.”
Business has been steady at both shops despite the weather — a good sign since hotter, drier summers have been seen in recent years, Kane said.
“As a general trend, it seems to be getting warmer here in New England, if not all around the country,” Kane said. “But this year in particular, it seems like the heat was all at once.”
Hardy northeast Massachusetts growers and farmers are well acquainted with droughts, said Valerie Rosenberg, of Cider Hill Farms in Amesbury.
“In 2020, we basically completed a pro-active subsurface, solar-powered irrigation system that pumps from our own wells so we have been preparing for this day. It’s not the first time the farm owners have seen a drought.”
Earlier this summer, when it looked like there was possibility of a drought, she said, crews set out to tighten up the system to save every drop possible.
“When everything was starting to show that there was going to be no rain, they got to work on making any small repairs needed.”
The farm relies on a drip irrigation system, which feeds the trees and crops directly, she said.
“The drip irrigation system that we have in the orchard is pretty essential,” said Rosenberg. “It’s a slow drip and it’s feeding the root systems and, strangely, our apple leaves have never looked so beautiful.”
Even with the irrigation, small fruits can get sunburned, she pointed out.
Without the system, a drought like this could be devastating, she said.
“We wouldn’t have anything. We would have zero things to sell and all the apples would have already been dead and fallen off the trees,” she said.
With water, the farm has fields of flowers for the cutting, blueberries still on the bush and apples and peaches juicy as ever and ready for pick-your-own customers.
The same goes for Marini Farms in Ipswich, which also uses a drip irrigation system that dispenses water from nearby ponds.
Owner Mike Marini said a lack of rain also means less disease affecting his crops, which are being bought by more customers this season than he’s seen since the start of the pandemic.
“We’ve just had to work extra hard,” Marini said. “I mean, I have two people that do irrigation every day. That’s all they do is make sure the water is running.”
Irrigation systems also have kept plants growing at Kane’s Flower World in Danvers. It’s been hard for the business to sell some outdoor plants though because of municipal water restrictions across the region, owner Jeff Kane said.
“When folks go away and they lose things over a vacation period, they’re not replanting, and I don’t blame them,” Kane said. “Why would you replant something if you can’t water it and use a sprinkler system to make it easier on yourself?”
He’s seen more sales of container plants since the start of the summer.