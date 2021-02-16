A week ago the Gloucester girls hockey team saw a point slip away when Beverly got a late third period goal to snatch a win. Tuesday afternoon in the rematch, the Fishermen weren't about to let it happen again.
Aria Caputo's third period goal assisted by Sydney Bouchie and Brooke McNiff enabled Gloucester to earn a 1-1 tie at Talbot Rink. Freshman goalie Avery Olson had a phenomenal game between the pipes, holding Beverly to just a lone unassisted goal by Jamie DuPont in the middle period.
Gloucester moves to 2-7-2 with the draw and hosts Newburyport on Wednesday.