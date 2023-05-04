IPSWICH — On Saturday, May 13, local favorites Daisy Nell & Capt. Stan with their Crabgrass Band mates combine the songs of the sea and shore with bluegrass standards at The Along The Way Coffee House.
Daisy Nell on banjo, Captain Stan on guitar, with band members Jack Schwartz on banjo, Pat Conlon on mandolin and blues harp, Dimitri Eleftherakis on bass, Maria Wolters on dobro, and Dusty Clampitt on fiddle have conjured up a unique sound with a variety of traditional and contemporary folk sources. With all joining on vocal harmonies, the evening will fill with down-home, foot-stomping music and songs.
The group’s repertoire includes folk standards to original compositions, presented with a vocal blend that comes from over 20 years of making music together. If you’re a regular at the coffee house you will know this is a night you won’t want to miss. If you’re new to the area, and haven’t yet had the pleasure of an evening with the Crab Grass Band, come on down and find out why this group is so much fun.
The Along The Way Coffee House is at 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich. Doors open for seating at 6:30, and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $10 per person at the door. Call or text 978-350-2487 for more information.