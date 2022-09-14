MARBLEHEAD — The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has stirred memories around the world of her steadfast presence through the years. For Paul Webster Hare and Lynda Hare of Marblehead, the queen’s passing has rekindled memories of a more personal nature.
The couple met Queen Elizabeth on a few occasions during Paul Hare’s long career as a British diplomat. Her death at age 96, after 70 years as the British monarch, has left them saddened while also cherishing the brief moments they spent in her presence.
“We’re feeling her loss,” Lynda Hare said. “It’s almost like a grandmother died.”
Paul Hare grew up in the city of Leeds in England and went on to serve as a British diplomat for 30 years and the British ambassador to Cuba from 2001 to 2004. He recalled first seeing Queen Elizabeth when he was 5 years old and she came to his hometown to open an assisted-living facility within walking distance of his house.
Years later, in 1985, Hare was posted in Lisbon, Portugal, as a member of the British foreign service and was closely involved in organizing Elizabeth’s state visit to that country. In a private audience with the queen and Prince Philip aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia, he was designated a lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by Elizabeth.
The Hares also met Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace when she formally received Paul’s credentials to become ambassador to Cuba.
Asked what it was like to talk to the queen, Lynda said, “You don’t talk to her. She talks to you.”
“You do not start a conversation with her,” she said. “She does her homework exceedingly well and she knows exactly where the conversation is going to go. You say very little to her, really. She’s kind of showing that she knows who you are, but you aren’t really having a good chat. She has a wonderful circle of friends she could have a good chat with, but we didn’t fall into that circle.”
Lynda Hare said the enormity of meeting her face to face made it difficult to recall exactly what the queen said to her.
“It’s all so overwhelming when you’re with her,” she said. “It’s like being in a dream. Afterward you’re saying, ‘What did she say? Did I get that right?’ I couldn’t really tell you.”
Even if you do remember, Paul Hare said the proper protocol is to not reveal what the queen said in a private meeting.
“That is kind of a firm rule,” he said. “Our conversations were obviously quite limited. We met at receptions and she greeted some of our young children. She’s very knowledgeable about every country in the world and she’s interested in every country in the world.”
Lynda said her connection to the queen goes back well before she got to meet her. In 1952, when Elizabeth was a princess visiting Kenya, she got the news that her father, King George VI, had died and that she would inherit the throne. Lynda, who grew up in Kenya, which was part of the British Empire, said her father was with the queen that day providing security as a member of the local police. Lynda’s father was later presented the George Medal for bravery by the queen for his service with the Kenyan police.
Lynda Hare said she and her family attended garden parties and state balls and other royal events where the queen was present — what she called “an array of fantastically memorable occasions that will never fade from our memory.”
The Hares’ connections to the royal family even extend to how the couple first met. Lynda, who also worked in the diplomatic service, was serving in India when Prince Charles visited the country. She was asked to look after Charles’ personal assistant, and the two became friends. When Lynda attended the assistant’s wedding in London, the singer at the service was Paul Hare. They’ve been married for 44 years and have six children.
“We wouldn’t be married and living in Marblehead if it weren’t for King Charles,” Lynda said.
After serving in Brussels, New York and Venezuela in addition to Portugal and Cuba, Paul Hare was eventually sent by the British government to the Weatherhead Center for International Affairs at Harvard University. The Hares rented a house in Marblehead and never left.
“We just fell in love with it,” Lynda Hare said.
Lynda joked that the British Embassy couldn’t be persuaded to open an embassy in Marblehead, so Paul got another job, as a senior lecturer at Boston University’s Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies.
“It’s definitely become our little piece of heaven,” Lynda said of Marblehead.
While the Hares were gracious in sharing their stories of the queen, they declined to provide photos of them or their children with Her Majesty, saying they didn’t think it would be appropriate.
“Our focus is very much on Her Majesty,” Lynda said.
The Hares said they have been glued to the TV watching the coverage of the queen’s death. A large Union Jack, the British flag, is flying outside their house, totally covering their porch. Lynda’s brother, who lives in London, was planning to get up at 2 a.m. on Wednesday to stand in line to pay his respects to Elizabeth.
“We’re all very affected by this,” Lynda said. “For all of our lives our parents instilled in us respect for Her Majesty. Whenever you heard the national anthem you always stood for Her Majesty the Queen. At the moment literally nothing can get in the way of us watching all of the different ceremonies.”
The official coronation ceremony for King Charles III likely won’t be held for months. Whenever it does happen, the Hares are planning to host a big event at their house to mark the occasion.
“It’s a totally new chapter for the country,” Paul Hare said.