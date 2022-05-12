SALEM — A man who was previously convicted of identity fraud for using the personal information of residents of a “sober house” he opened in Salem in 2008 was sentenced Monday to more than four decades in prison in his latest case.
Michael Viola, 59, of Revere, was found guilty last week by a Middlesex Superior Court jury of charges stemming from his role in the 2018 armed robbery of a Sherborn pharmacy, as well as drug trafficking charges.
On Monday, Middlesex Superior Court Judge Janice Howe sentenced Viola to a total of 46 to 52 years in state prison.
Prosecutors said Viola oversaw planning the Sept. 15, 2018 holdup at a Walgreens in Sherborn, a town in the Metrowest area.
The holdup occurred just after 8 a.m. when two masked men, one with a gun and one with a crowbar, went inside and ordered a pharmacist to open a drug safe,
Viola had cased the store half a dozen times before the robbery, taking videos, and also arranged for a motel room to be used after the crime, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said.
Among numerous law enforcement agencies investigating the case were several on the North Shore, including Salem and Swampscott police.
One of Viola’s accomplices, Adam Albanese, of Salem, died before he could stand trial. The other, Joseph Graciale, pleaded guilty in 2019 and was sentenced to 8 to 10 years in prison according to court records.
Viola already had a significant criminal history when, in 2008, he opened a sober house on Salem Street, a development that highlighted the lack of oversight for such programs, The Salem News reported at the time. He was charged with identity fraud after using mail addressed to residents of the building to open lines of credit — some of which he then used to pay for work on the building.
