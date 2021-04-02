SOFTBALL
Endicott sweeps doubleheader: The Gulls bested host Suffolk, 15-1 in the opener and 6-2 in the nightcap, to kick off their 2021 season in style.
Scoring a combined 10 runs in the third and fourth innings, Endicott needed just five innings to win Game 1 by the mercy rule. Lauren Misiaszek and Katie Terban had RBI singles in the first inning to pace the winners -- who drew 11 walks --- while Maria Hancuk struck out seven in a complete-game triumph for her first collegiate win.
To complete the sweep, Keelin Spener and Swampscott native Katie Watts both delivered key doubles for the Gulls, with Michaela Hamill of Lynn spinning a complete game of her own with five K's.