When it comes to forks in the road of life, Heather MacLean has a story that tops them all.
It was the Monday after Thanksgiving of her junior year of high school and MacLean was on the fence about going out for the Peabody High indoor track team. She was leaning toward not going but at the last minute a friend offered her a ride home to make sure she got to her after-school job on time.
Almost 10 years later, the sport of track has given her a well traveled road all over the globe. MacLean made history this past summer as the first ex-Peabody High runner to ever qualify for the Olympic Games when she competed in the women’s 1,500 meter run in Tokyo, Japan.
Talk about a choice that made all the difference.
“A lot of runners go to the Olympics and say they’ve been dreaming about it their whole lives. I can’t say that because, honestly, before I was 19 I had no idea that this was even a possibility,” says MacLean, who is now 25 years old.
“I didn’t know running could be a job, a career,” she says. “It was just something fun I wanted to do.”
That first practice crossed MacLean’s mind as she was warming up at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, this past June. The women’s 1,500-meter qualifying takes place over three races and MacLean actually had to make the final on a protest due to a collision in her second race.
It took place just after Father’s Day, and she spent a lot of time thinking of her late dad and listening to his favorite music. Then, on national television, she ran the race of her life to finish third in an Olympic standard time of 4:02:09.
“There were two things I didn’t know on that first day,” MacLean says. “How I’d get home from practice and that I’d be an Olympian someday.”
Making Peabody proudAs a professional runner with Team New Balance, MacLean lives and trains in Boston. She runs regularly at the Danvers rail trail with teammates that include fellow Olympian Ellie Purrier St. Pierre and Danvers High grad Drew Piazza, all under the watchful eye of guru Mark Coogan.
With only a few weeks between the Olympic Trials and the Games in Tokyo, the summer was a bit of a whirlwind for MacLean.
No fans were allowed in Japan because of the ongoing pandemic, so many of MacLean’s closest relatives (she has seven siblings and countless nieces and nephews) and friends joined a throng of well-wishers to watch her first race on a giant screen at the Leather City Common.
MacLean delivered, running 4:02.40 to make it through to the semifinals with the fifth fastest time. The 1,500 (a little less than a mile) is a grueling race and only two days later she ran in the semifinals at 6:10 a.m. local time. Her time of 4:05.33 was good for 12th place when only the top five went through to the medal round. The heat index was nearly 100 degrees and the kick she had in the Trials final and even in the first round in Tokyo just wasn’t there.
That’s part of track; sometimes the legs don’t cooperate. The experience she’ll gain from running in four pressure-packed, elite level 1,500’s between the Trials and Olympics can’t be measured; for someone who only started racing eight years ago, it’s a gold mine.
“I trusted my training. All the work was done before I got there,” she says. “I knew based on my training and fitness I’m capable of doing really well. I’d raced a lot of these girls before. I had to believe in myself and continue to remind myself that I belong there. I earned my spot.”
Getting a hero’s welcome back home in Peabody, MacLean was celebrated throughout the summer for her accomplishments. Mayor Ted Bettencourt declared Sept. 4 “Heather MacLean Day” in the city, presenting her with a key to the city, among other gifts, in a ceremony on the George Smyrnios Track at Peabody High.
“All the love and support from Peabody meant so much to me,” says MacLean, who saw videos from family, friends and the current Tanner track team via social media while she was at both the Trials and the Olympics. She even shared some of them with her more than 16,000 Instagram followers.
“At the Trials, the one from the track team brought me to tears,” she says. “I’d finally slept, woke up to that message and it was like ‘Are you kidding me?’ It made me so happy.”
A blue collar kidPeabody’s girls track program had produced countless state champions, a few national champions and several future collegiate All-Americans. Before MacLean, they’d never produced an Olympian. Those closest to MacLean weren’t surprised by her success.
“Senior year of high school at Outdoor Nationals we were staying in a house with four future teammates and I pulled them aside and said, ‘She’s one to watch. She could be an Olympian someday, make sure you take care of her.’,” recalls Zach Grube, who won a national title in the high jump at Peabody High and was a teammate of MacLean’s at UMass Amherst.
“She had so much potential ... and watching her take off with it now has been amazing,” says Grube.
Naturally quick, MacLean focused on shorter races as a high school junior, winning conference titles in the 300 and 400. That summer, then-Peabody coach Joe Rocha convinced her to join the cross country team. She put the Tanners over the top for the ‘12 All-State championship, the program’s first since 1978.
Building strength, getting familiar with racing strategy and actually owning racing spikes all helped her extend to longer distances as a high school senior. She won the Division 1 title in the 600, setting a school record that still stands (1:43), and stretched to the 800 outdoors, where she ran a still-PHS best 2:11.15 at nationals.
She earned a track scholarship to UMass Amherst, where she was the first member of her family to graduate from college with not just a bachelor’s but a master’s degree, too. A three-time All-American and NCAA Woman of the Year finalist, she embraced everything about the college lifestyle and spread her wings.
After healing up from some injuries late in her college career, she caught on with Team New Balance and has blossomed. She’s a well of untapped potential with a lot of energy in her legs and she’ll hit the racing circuit this winter looking to build toward making the Olympic team again for Paris in 2024.
“She’s on top of the world and she’s the exact same kid she was when she was at Peabody High,” says Tanner track coach Fernando Braz. “She’s so humble. She hasn’t changed her mindset or her attitude about anything.”
A well-known Dunkin’ Donuts fanatic, MacLean once mapped out a training run that went by every one of the numerous franchises in Peabody. She always seeks out Grube (my bestie, she says) for a post-race hug at the biggest events. She never turns down a chance to chat with young runners or answer their questions, she’s always smiling and she remains thankful that on that fateful day in 2011 she decided to go to track practice even through she didn’t have sneakers.
“I still love running every single day. That practice? It’s the best part of my day,” she says. “Every day, you have this however many minutes with no distractions, just you and your friends and teammates running. Love that.” ￼