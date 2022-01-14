IPSWICH — Winter brings cold weather and clear crisp air. It’s a perfect time to take a good gander at the beauty of a full moon arising.
Trustees of Reservations wants everyone to experience the wonder of that full moon as it comes up on Sunday, Jan. 16, at Crane Beach in Ipswich and the joy a dune walk under the bright “Wolf Moon.” The event begins at 4 p.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.
With the celestal body rising over the cold, deep-blue Atlantic Ocean, hikers will begin their stroll on the expansive sands of Crane Beach before heading into the dunes to explore its trails under the light of the full moon.
While this is a family event, the group will hike the full two hours and will cover 2 to 3 miles. It may not be appropriate for children younger than 5.
“This is a great opportunity to get the kids outside, share the joys of nature at twillight, and bond with your family,” according to the organization’s website.
The monthly hikes cover less ground to accommodate smaller strides and feature frequent stops to look, listen, and learn from guides. Not just a walk in the woods, these family-friendly experiences teach kids and delight adults by exploring the wonder of our coastal habitats and the rich history of the Crane Estate during the colder seasons.
For more, call (978) 356-3066. Fees for members is $24 per family, and $30 for nonmember families. Family tickets include two adults and two children. Crane Beach is located at 310 Argilla Road.
Family snowy owl prowl
On Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m., Trustees of Reservations will host a family Snowy Owl Prowl at Crane Beach.
Wide-open coastal sites are the location of choice for wintering Snowy Owls; common perches are dunes and salt hay staddles. In winters past, these owls have been frequent visitors to the Crane Wildlife Refuge.
This event is designed for families with children 5-12. This hike covers less ground to accommodate smaller strides and have more frequent stops to look, listen, and learn from guides.
Because we will be looking for Snowy Owls, sometimes on distant dunes, please bring binoculars if you have them.
Fees for members is $24 per family, and $30 for nonmember families. Family tickets include two adults and two children. Crane Beach is located at 310 Argilla Road.
Castle Hill hike
Also on Sunday, Jan. 16, from 1-3 p.m., there will be a hike to explore the lesser-visited corners of Castle Hill and its surroundings. it includes a stroll along the spine of Castle Hill, starting at the Great House, down the famous Grand Allée, and ending at Steep Hill with views of Ipswich Bay, Plum Island, and the coastline. At Steep Hill look for waterfowl visitors from the arctic like the Common Eider, Black and White Wing Scoters, and Long-Tailed Ducks. Hike through the dunes with sviews of the saltmarsh surrounding Fox Creek and visit the newly renovated Rose Garden and the beautiful Italian Garden. Fees are $12 for member and $20 for nonmember.