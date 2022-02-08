Michelle Baer orders band aids in bulk, 350 at a time. When she’s running low, her granddaughters remind her to stock up. They know she needs them, Michelle says. because they often work with her down in her basement where she spends her days crafting her gorgeous stained glass windows.
Stained glass crafting is not for the faint of heart. It takes a lot of cutting, and that means a lot of cuts. In fact, the Peabody work shop where Michelle perfected her glass designing skills is called Shards, a name which makes no bones about what it takes to make the kind of windows Michelle makes.
A long time resident of Manchester, Baer says that if she had to name the moment her passion for stained glass began it would be back when she was growing up in the leafy suburbs just north of Manhattan. There, on a visit to the Rockefeller Estate, she saw the huge Chagall window installed by the family in a nearby chapel.
Described by the NY aTimes as a “cyclone of color” the window was inspired by Marc Chagall’s famous Jerusalem windows, and in turn inspired Michelle to take a class in stained glass crafting when she was a student at Elmira College.
There, on day one, she met her husband David, a Massachusetts native who, when they were newly weds, took her on a day trip to Cape Ann. A self described ocean loving water baby, Cape Ann was Michelle Baer’s idea of paradise. “Maybe some day when we’re like 96, we can buy a little house here on the water,” she told David.
They didn’t have to wait that long. Now in their "young" seventies, the couple have been living for 36 years in their little house just a walk down the block Manchester harbor. That’s long enough time to raise children, and grandchildren, both of which they’ve done.
Michelle, a high-energy little fireball of a personwho taught for years in the Manchester School system, has also been active in Manchester town matters and tutored voluntarily both locally and in zLynn.
But with the arrival of granddaughters Dory and Lily, retirement started to look good. “I’m going first,” she told her husband David, and she did. Retiring in 2007, she found herself sitting in the living room wondering what a retired person did, when a neighbor appeared at her window. "Good morning, Michelle, How are you liking your first day of retirement? she asked. Michelle, who is "not a curtains person," isn't s fish bowl person either. Stained glass windows, she thought, would let the light in but keep onlookers out.
She enrolled in a three month class at Peabody's 'Shards' workshop, and never looked back.