MARBLEHEAD — Me&Thee Music wraps up its 53rd season with three concerts over the next month featuring nine highly regarded performers.
World-renowned singer-songwriter John Gorka will be featured on Friday, April 28, beginning at 8 p.m. His last two Me&Thee appearances at the UU Church, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead sold out.
Known for his stunningly soulful baritone voice and his uncanny ability to work every nuance of language, John Gorka captures a wide array of topics and personal experiences into his music and weaves them into memorable melodies.
He has recorded 14 critically acclaimed Windham Hill and Red House albums and has had numerous national and international tours, including concerts in Belgium, Scotland, Ireland, Holland, Switzerland and Germany. Gorka has collaborated with the likes of Nancy Griffith, Mary Chapin Carpenters, Ani DiFranco and Lucy Kaplansky.
This is Gorka’s first time back to the Me&Thee since the pre-pandemic days of 2019 and he’ll bring some new music as well as favorites to the stage.
From New Jersey, Gorka got his start at a neighborhood coffeehouse while studying philosophy and history at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and living in the club’s basement and acting as resident MC and sound man who encountered legendary folk troubadours like Canadian singer-songwriter Stan Rogers, Eric Andersen, Tom Paxton and Claudia Schmidt.
Their brand of folk-inspired acoustic music inspired him, Gorka says, and before long he was performing his own songs – mostly as an opener for visiting acts and traveling to New York City for Jack Hardy’s legendary Fast Folk circle which became a powerful source of education and encouragement. Folk meccas like Texas’ Kerrville Folk Festival - where he won the New Folk Award in 1984 - and Boston followed, and his stunning voice and original songwriting began turning heads. Those who had at one time inspired him – Suzanne Vega, Bill Morrissey, Nanci Griffith, Christine Lavin, Shawn Colvin – became his peers.
The following week, Friday, May 5, Me&Thee welcomes two of finest New England blues artists to its stage: Peter Parcek and Danielle Miraglia, presenting a specially designed night of soulful blues, a tribute to Bob Dylan and much more.
Last year, Miraglia was named the New England Music Award Winner for “Blues Act of the Year” and Parcek has been nominated twice for “Blues Artist of the Year.” Premier Guitar named his latest album, “Mississippi Suitcase” one of the best albums of the year.
Miraglia’s 2020 release, “Bright Shining Stars” reached #15 on the Billboard Blues Charts.
Me&Thee Music finishes its 53rd season on Friday, May 19, with a “Mardi Gras in May” album release party with six members of The Squeezebox Stompers who shook the house last spring.
The evening’s concert will celebrate the release of “What’s So Bad About Feeling Good.” High-energy Cajun, Zydeco, Blues, Folk and originals will once again prompt concertgoers to get up and move.
The adjoining Stetson Hall will be festooned with party lights for dancing.
Tickets are $25 - $30. Students and children are always $10. Locally, tickets are available at Arnould’s Gallery, Washington Street, Marblehead. Online Info and No-Fee Tickets at available at meandthee.org. No phone orders are accepted and no other ticket websites are authorized.
Doors open at 7:15 p.m., and the music begins shortly after 8 p.m.
