MARBLEHEAD -- Marblehead Museum has received a $40,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities that will help fund exhibits about the lives of enslaved people of Marblehead and the maritime communities of the North Shore.
The exhibits will focus on "the largely unknown stories" of enslaved people and will be displayed in a building that once served as the slave quarters of the Jeremiah Lee Estate, according to the museum.
Marblehead Museum, which owns the estate, purchased the former slave quarters next door in 2021 and has been studying the building and its history. Research shows that the 1766 brick building was used by Jeremiah Lee, a Colonial merchant, as a detached kitchen, coach house and slave quarters.
The museum said the project will include a reinterpretation of the Jeremiah Lee Mansion and Estate to incorporate the experiences of all those who lives and worked on the property during the late Colonial era, including the enslaved individuals. The project includes an 11-person advisory panel made up of scholars from throughout the country who study the enslaved experience in the Northeast, as well as community stakeholders and educators.
Marblehead Museum staff will work with Kristin Gallas of Muse Consulting and the Proun Exhibit Design firm, both based in Massachusetts, to develop the exhibit and interpretive materials.
The grant is part of the National Endowment for the Humanities' Public Humanities Projects program and was one of only 15 awarded this cycle, according to the museum.
Marblehead Museum & Historical Society is a non-profit museum founded in 1898. It has owned and given tours of the Jeremiah Lee Mansion since 1909.