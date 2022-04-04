HAMILTON — Town residents approved a non-binding resolution to get Hamilton to carbon neutral by 2040 and spend xxx to design the Community House Centennial Square project and a master plan for Patton Park at Town Meeting on Saturday.
According to results published online by the town, 150 residents were in attendance and all articles passed.
Hamilton’s meeting will end on an article to adopt a non-binding climate change resolution from the the Hamilton-Wenham Climate Action Team. Adopting the resolution would supercharge the town’s efforts with renewable energy, first by setting a goal of going net-zero on carbon emissions by 2040.
By adopting the resolution and backing the Climate Action Team, the two towns can do more resiliency projects by having access to more grants and resources, according to Hamilton Select Board member Darcyll Dale. A similar resolution is being discussed in Wenham, she said.
“Beverly and Salem have formed a regional climate group, and they’re the gold standard,” Dale said. “What we’re trying to do is get as close to that gold standard as we can. We’re not cities — these are small towns and a regional school district, but it’s big enough to make a regional group which would be able to apply for regional grants.”
At the same time, it’s hoped that the resolution could inspire residents to also take action of their own, according to Dale. One example is to add solar at home, which Dale said has been “life changing. I’d just like to see as many people as possible take those steps.”
“We’re hoping that people see the municipality and the region taking these steps,” she said, “and we hope it creates momentum for private citizens to take their own.”
