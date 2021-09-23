Five individuals and two unforgettable teams will be inducted in the Hamilton-Wenham Athletic Hall of Fame this Thanksgiving, with the committee announcing this year's class earlier this week.
Gelean Campbell, one of H-W's all-time best QB's, played both baseball and football at Tufts after graduating in 1982. He set a school record in completions while earning first team All-Cape Ann League honors in baseball as well as basketball.
Joel Nies, who helped lead the Generals to the 1988 state baseball title in Division 2 and later pitched in the Red Sox minor league organization, will also be inducted.
His teammates from the '88 baseball team will also be inducted as a team for having won the school's first ever state title under the direction of Hall of Fame coach Doug Hoak.
Three-sport standout Sofia Pena Sidmore, Class of 1994, will be inducted. She was CAL Player of the Year on the basketball court and had a great career in that sport at Holy Cross.
The other team being inducted in the 1950's Hamilton High School six man football squad.
Coach Bud Campbell, a longtime golf coach and mentor at the school, will be inducted along with contributor Norman Swanson, who served H-W sports for more than 50 years.
The Class of 2021 induction ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 23rd at the Myopia Hunt Club.