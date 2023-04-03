BEVERLY — The head of Shore Country Day School will step down at the end of the school year, according to message sent to the school community last week.
Clair Ward, who has led the school for the last six years, will step down from her position as head of school at the end of this school year, Shore’s board of trustees said in the message.
“The Board and Clair agreed that new leadership will offer Shore the opportunity to begin the two significant undertakings of strategic, long-term planning and subsequent capital campaign,” the message said. “We are grateful to Clair for her many, considerable contributions during her six-year tenure.”
In her own message to the school community, Ward said she has always believed that “fresh perspective and fresh eyes enable any institution to embrace the opportunities that change can bring.” She said the decision to step down was made “in full partnership and mutual determination with Shore’s Board of Trustees.”
“I am honored to have worked with this community to achieve so much over the past six years,” she wrote.
The board of trustees said it plans to hire an interim head of school for the 2023-24 school year and then a long-term head of school for 2024-25. The school has formed a search committee and hired a search firm to assist with the process.
Shore Country Day School is private school for pre-kindergarten through Grade 9 located on a 17-acre campus on Cabot Street in Beverly. Founded in 1936, it has about 400 students from over 40 communities across the North Shore. Tuition ranges from $18,960 for half-day pre-kindergarten to $52,033 for ninth grade.
Ward, a North Shore native who attended Danvers public schools, became Shore’s seventh head of school in July of 2017. She succeeded Larry Griffin, who had led the school for 30 years. Ward was previously the head of the Valley School of Ligonier in Pennsylvania.
Trustees praised Ward for leading the school through the COVID-19 pandemic, including implementing a wellness curriculum and nearly doubling the number of school counslors. Under Ward, the school saw increased annual giving and the addition of over $3.5 million to reserves, “leaving Shore on solid footing for its next chapter,” trustees said.
The school also made progress in the area of equity and inclusion under Ward, trustees said, including adding two new positions and developing a resource group for employees of color.
Ward noted that Shore, unlike other area schools, opened fully in person in the fall of 2020 and “did not lose a single teacher.” Standardized test results showed that Shore students had minimal learning loss and twice the academic growth compared to independent schools nationwide, she said in her announcement.
The school has also been dealing with concerns over contamination from the nearby former Varian site that forced the school to close an outdoor classroom area. Ward has served on a technical advisory group that meets regularly with Varian representatives to monitor the progress of the cleanup.
