One of the earliest to sound the alarm about greenhouse gas emissions and global warming, Bill McKibben's 1989 seminal book on climate change, 'The End of Nature,' was a bellwether that established him as a force to be reckoned with.
Indeed, some twenty years later, as co-founder of the environmental activist group, 350.org, he was a force behind 5,200 simultaneous demonstrations in 181 countries— followed in short order by wave after wave of organized global environment 'events' on a 'planet scale' that could not be ignored, even from outer space, where they have been visible from satellites.
On Oct.19 from 7 to 8:30 pm., McGibbon will deliver the St. John’s Prep Brother Sullivan, C.F.X. Lecture Series fall address.
Presented by the School’s Center for Mission and Research, the event is open to the public as part of the school's mission of "welcoming great minds and broad influencers to campus,"
A former editor of the Harvard Crimson editor and New Yorker magazine writer, since committing himself to environmentalism, McGibbon has authored altogether a dozen books, the latest of which, “Falter,” is a New York Times bestseller taking aim at "the Exxons of the world," in line with his own recent focus on relocating financial resources away from fossil fuel companies.
“We can wreck the Earth as we’ve known it," writes McKibbon, "killing vast numbers of ourselves and wiping out entire swaths of other life. . . . But we can also not do that.”
In keeping with St John's Prep’s commitment to cultivate globally minded engagement among young people, McKibben will spend the morning following the presentation on campus immersed in the school community, in conversation with faculty conversation and leading an in-school field trip
He is the latest in an impressive line-up of influencers to appear as part of St. John’s lecture series, including former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, and NCAA All-American and U.S. Olympic Team wrestler, Joe Heskett.
Although the lecture, in the Dianne and Ray Carey ’67 Field House at the Mahoney Wellness Center, 72 Spring St, Danvers, is open to the public, registration is required. Visit: stjohnsprep.org/sullivan. Questions? 978-774-1050