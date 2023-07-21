While hardly a news flash, it is worth noting that sales activity in the Greater Boston real estate market was slightly slower over the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022. Given the end of the pandemic, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and higher interest rates, this is to be expected. Fewer homes are on the market and more buyers have been forced to the sidelines. At the same time, low inventory has translated into rising home prices, despite higher interest rates, and sales activity in some segments is higher than last year. It’s worth digging into the numbers a little. The following observations are based on year-to-date MLSPIN data for 15- Greater Boston communities as of June 30, 2023. The number of new listings, pending sales, and closings were all down in the first half of 2023 year-over-year. New single-family and condo listings declined 26% and 21%, respectively, year-over-year. Pending sales decreased 21% for single-families and 20% for condos. The luxury ($2M+) condo market saw a particularly steep drop in sales, and buyers were able to negotiate more on the asking price. Luxury single-family homes, meanwhile, saw the average number of days to generate an acceptable offer increase 92% to 50 days.
Inventory remained near historic lows throughout the first half of the year and was down over the first half of 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the number of single-families on the market was down 28% year-over-year. At the same time, the absorption rate (the rate at which homes were being purchased) was up over 10%, showing that buyers were quick to buy when new listings hit the market. Condo inventory was down 19%, and buyers absorbed the few opportunities available less quickly than the prior year. By contrast, buyers of luxury houses and condos ($2M+) had more options to consider thanks to a 21% increase in inventory. Home values remained strong year-over-year. The median sales price for a single-family home was $699,000, a roughly 2% increase, while that for condos inched up almost 3% to $595,000. The average price of a single-family home was $902,919, and the average condo cost $749,057. Both numbers were up approximately 2%. Median prices reflect what most homes are trading for, whereas average prices can be more easily skewed by very high or very low sales.
The average single-family buyer paid 1.4% over the original list price in the first half of the year. This was up 3% over the first quarter of the year (Q1 2023) but down 4% from June 30, 2022. The condo market remained highly competitive, with buyers paying an average of 8% over the asking price — up 5% year-over-year. Buyers of luxury single-family and condo properties ($2M+) were able to negotiate more than in the first half of 2022. The average sale-to-original-list-price ratio was down 5% for single-families 3% for condos. The average seller received 99% of their asking price for a single-family home and 96% of asking for a condo. Halfway through 2023, here at Amanda Armstrong Group (AAG) we are seeing that the North Shore, and Cape Ann in particular, continues to see strong sales activity, particularly for properties on the coast, as can be seen in recent sale prices.
Our average sales price is down slightly at $1.25M (-8%), but total units sold (27) are up 19% and total volume is up 7% at $31.1M. Average days on market has increased to 67, and average list to sale price ratio has stayed strong at 100% as has sales to offer price ratio at 97%. We are still seeing bidding wars and sale prices over ask for homes, testament to the strong backbone of buyers who are determined to move ahead to seize the few opportunities available despite the stiff headwinds.
Indeed, buyers are the story of this market, almost single-handedly sustaining momentum against all odds with literally no metric in their favor—no inventory, higher prices, higher interest rates, higher inflation, and a shaky economy. Our own client profile bears this out: Last year at this time, our business consisted of 43% listings and 57% buyers, whereas this year we've had 32% listings and 76% buyers. Even in an environment that could never be described as a buyer's market, it is buyers who are defying the odds and breaking the stalemate created by the Fed's efforts to tame inflation. if fortune truly favors the brave, there should be a special reward in store for this stalwart group of homebuyers when the market finally returns to normal.
Market Data YTD - Amanda Armstrong Group
- Total closed - 27
- Average sales price - $1,251,848
- Average days on market - 67
- List to Sale Price Ratio average - 100%
- Sale price to offer price ratio - 97%
Market Data YTD, All Agents - Cape Ann
Gloucester, Rockport, Machester, Essex
- Total closed - 229
- Average sales price - $690,240
- Average days on market - 52
- List to Sale Price Ratio average - 102%
- Sale price to offer price ratio - 99%
