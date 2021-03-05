Rockport’s “Ledgemont” is inarguably one of the North Shore’s “grande dames”, boasting sweeping views of Thacher Island and the open expanse of the Atlantic Ocean from nearly every one of its 15+ rooms. Just moments to beautiful Long Beach, this magnificent property sits 130 feet above sea level while bordering the 100 bucolic acres of Rockport’s South Woods. Expertly crafted and designed with only the finest of materials, nearly everyone who sees it will assuredly agree that this is no ordinary offering. Marketed by J Barrett & Company’s George Needham, it lists for $3,350,000.
“This exceptional one-of-a-kind home is truly a crown jewel of Cape Ann,” says the Realtor. “Constructed in 2013 by a renowned local builder, its 21 acre lot is one of the largest, if not THE largest, residential parcels in town.”
Approached by a long driveway lined with custom lighting and attractive stonework, the home’s shingle-style facade enhanced by multiple decks is quintessential New England. Step inside to a wide open and versatile floor plan riddled with exquisite finishes such as coffered ceilings, crown moldings, wainscoting, hardwood floors, recessed lighting and architectural columns. Offering the perfect blend of formal and relaxed spaces, the main level features stunning living and dining rooms; a handsome den with pocket doors, beamed ceiling, wood burning fireplace and a built-in mahogany bar; and a family room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a stone fireplace with pellet stove. In keeping with the home’s thoughtfully fluid design, this space melts into a breathtaking gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, custom cherry cabinetry, stone counter tops, an expansive center island with pendant lighting and a generous dining nook. For outdoor entertaining when the weather permits, a bluestone patio with granite fireplace is easily accessed from most of the rooms on this level.
A master suite with sitting area, built-in jetted tub, double sinks and private deck is just one of five en suite bedrooms on the second floor including a generous space with private entrance, ideal for a workout room, au pair or in-law suggests Needham. Also sharing this level is a home office, custom bookcases in the hallway and a convenient laundry room.
While the entire home is undeniably awe-inspiring, it is perhaps on the third floor where you will find the “best seat in the house”. Wrapped in windows and nautical-inspired bead board, this secluded observatory with soaring wood ceiling offers uninterrupted 180+ degree ocean views. As if all this were not enough, other amenities include a mudroom with walls of closets and cubbies, a large lower level with full bath, and a six-car heated attached garage.
For more information on this remarkable property, or to schedule a private showing, call George Needham at 978-382-8178.
AT A GLANCE:
· 5+ bedrooms
· 7 full and 1 half bath
· 7,022 square feet
· 21.19 acres
· $3,350,000
LISTED BY:
· George Needham
· J Barrett & Company
· 978-382-8178 · www.jbarrettrealty.com
