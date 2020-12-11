Boasting acres of conservation land at its doorstep, Cape Ann’s highly desirable townhouse development “Annisquam Woods”, is a custom fit for the owner with exceptional taste and a hankering for the great outdoors. While the first of three proposed homes is already sold, there are two remaining opportunities to buy here. Spanning an astounding 4,400 square feet of living space, these four-bedroom, four-bath homes are listed for $1,350,000 each by Realtor Amanda Armstrong of Engel & Volkers By the Sea.
“This is an idyllic location in a highly desirable scenic neighborhood where the sound of nature is a constant,” says Armstrong. “With so much to do and see from this very private spot, you will never have any reason to leave. I would highly encourage anyone thinking about a house renovation to consider looking at these incredible properties first.”
Featuring thoughtful open concepts accented by high ceilings, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, crown molding, and limitless windows, the main levels offer the perfect combination of private spaces for relaxation and formal spaces well-suited for grand or intimate entertaining. Gorgeous living rooms featuring granite fireplaces open to sun-lit dining areas, cozy dens and wide open state-of-the-art kitchens. Smartly furnished with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including six-burner gas stoves, they also bring bright white semi-custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, under cabinet and LED recessed lighting, over-sized islands with generous storage, and easy access to very large decks ideal for al fresco dining when the weather permits. You will also find mudrooms with built-in benches and hooks, half baths, and pantries.
Upstairs, another very generous floor plan affords home offices with closets and three bedrooms including grand masters with decorative wood trims, walk-in closets and sumptuous en suite baths with double vanities with porcelain under-mount sinks and frameless glass showers. Also sharing the second level are second full baths, laundry rooms with built-in cabinets and sinks, and fully finished bonus rooms.
Additional features include front-entry porches, attached two-car garages with carriage-style doors, whole house security and sprinkler systems, Anderson windows, French doors, cedar shingle siding and professionally landscaped grounds. Close to Route 128 for easy commuting, these exceptional offerings are also within minutes of downtown Gloucester and Rockport as well as the area’s most preferred beaches.
“This splendid home provides the ultimate in luxury and leisure, while offering that ‘work from home’ lifestyle we all are seeking right now,” says Armstrong. “It is a rare and extraordinary blend of modern convenience and natural splendor, all within an hour of Logan Airport and Boston.”
For more information, or to arrange a private showing, call Amanda Armstrong at 978-879-6322.
AT A GLANCE:
4 bedrooms
3 full and 1 half bath
Approximately 4,400 square feet
$1,350,000
LISTED BY:
Amanda Armstrong
Engel & Volkers By the Sea
978-879-6322